The city of Half Moon Bay has unveiled its first draft of a long-term vision to reduce its carbon footprint for the next two decades.

The city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan is a broad blueprint to achieve myriad environmental goals. Namely, aligning with the state’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2045. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

EJ Canary

Putting the cart before the horse yet again. Until the grid is upgraded all of the transitioning to electric everything is useless.

