The city of Half Moon Bay has unveiled its first draft of a long-term vision to reduce its carbon footprint for the next two decades.
The city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan is a broad blueprint to achieve myriad environmental goals. Namely, aligning with the state’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2045.
The CAAP is meant to be a malleable document and may need to be updated based on new greenhouse gas inventories. The plan was developed by the city and various San Mateo County departments. Half Moon Bay also intends to partner with the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability to help small and medium-sized businesses learn about additional programs and incentives.
Half Moon Bay Sustainability Analyst Veronika Vostinak called the plan “very ambitious.” She noted that compared to other bayside cities on the Peninsula, Half Moon Bay is smaller and has limited public transportation access, housing and large local employers, so progress could be harder to come by.
“We have some unique challenges,” she said. “We’re a smaller city, so our pool of greenhouse gas emissions is smaller compared to other cities in the county. But to actually make those reductions, it’s harder. We don’t have a Caltrain station that we can build housing next to.”
The city is planning on having community outreach events to get public input on the plan within the next few months before it goes before city officials. Half Moon Bay was not required to make the plan, but it helps the state meet its goals while negotiating local needs, Vostinak said.
The city has already made some progress on the climate front. According to the document, from 2005 and 2019 the city reduced its carbon emissions by 29,125 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents to achieve 25 percent below 2005 levels. Now, the city has to significantly increase the rate and scale of its reductions to get at least 40 percent reduction by 2030, about 45,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents.
Transportation is the city’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, accounting for 53 percent of the total emissions in 2019. Half Moon Bay’s goal is to first improve public transportation and then focus on the shift to electric vehicles and equipment. The plan states the city should “prioritize walkable and transit-oriented development through local policy updates and structural change.”
There are numerous strategies outlined, including implementing the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan to make walking and biking more desirable and accessible. The city could also collaborate with SamTrans, Cabrillo Unified School District, and other regional public transit providers to electrify buses. The San Mateo County Transportation Authority has already given funding to Half Moon Bay to collaborate with the county to develop a Transportation Demand Management Plan for the Coastside, including unincorporated areas in Montara, Moss Beach and El Granada.
The city’s plan also suggests requiring employers to develop their own Transportation Demand Management Plan with money-based incentives for employees to bike, walk, carpool, or take the bus to work. Another option would be to have commercial delivery vehicles like Amazon or FedEx pay a regional licensing fee for operating on fossil fuels. The money could be used for funding for new active transportation or electric vehicle chargers.
A portion of the document focuses on building electrification. The city hopes to electrify at least a third of existing residential buildings by 2030, and all of them by 2045. According to the plan, all-electric residential buildings would reduce 10,967 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by 2045. Additionally, the city plans to electrify 22 percent of existing commercial buildings by 2030, and get all off gas by 2045. Vostinak said that the document has identified some incentives for residents and business owners to make the electric switch, including through Peninsula Clean Energy and federal funding through the Inflation Reduction Act. Whether the city provides financial incentives for homeowners still remains to be seen, and could be discussed by the City Council.
Half Moon Bay intends to track its progress through key performance indicators. Common examples include the number of solar installations, EV charging stations built, homes retrofitted, EVs purchased, and electrical appliances installed.
Vostinak noted that there’s a great need for partnerships between local nonprofits and big government agencies alike. While Half Moon Bay can put up lofty goals and increase transportation options, the success of the plan relies on community support.
“Simply put,” the plan reads, “shifting from passenger vehicles to new active transportation options cannot happen without widespread buy-in from the community.”
Vostinak echoed the idea.
“In order to get the math to work to get us to that required reduction,” she said, “we’ll have to take some pretty ambitious action.”
Putting the cart before the horse yet again. Until the grid is upgraded all of the transitioning to electric everything is useless.
