Adam Eisen, 43, incumbent
- What are your top priorities?
1) Protect open space and small-town charm, through completion of the General Plan, and implementation of the Parks and Bike Pedestrian Master Plans; 2) Emergency preparedness: Develop plans for pandemics and wildfires; 3) Fiscal responsibility: Increase revenue for the city. Protect emergency reserves; 4) Open, inclusive communication: Mayor letter, Spanish translation, listening sessions; 5) Affordable housing through implementation of the General Plan; 6) Sustainability: Eliminate single-use plastics and composting; and 7) Mitigate impact of tourist traffic.
- What has prepared you for this role?
My four years on council have provided an invaluable education around (the city’s) history and its complicated partnerships, agreements, contracts and regulations. As mayor this past year, dealing with COVID-19, wildfires, remote learning, business closures and managing crowds flocking to the coast, my good relationships with state, county and federal officials have been critical. I am grateful for my endorsements that include Jackie Speier, Jerry Hill, Don Horsley and Kevin Mullin. Experience counts and relationships matter.
- Why do you want to serve on the council?
Residents of (the city) deserve a council member they can trust to spend the time to read staff reports, develop important relationships with state, federal and county officials, safeguard our city’s finances, listen to all voices in the community, repair and maintain our infrastructure, and demonstrate leadership skills. I am that person.
My youthful energy and business acumen are attributes that are definitely needed on our current City Council. It’s time to build on progress.
Joaquin Jimenez, 47
- What are your top priorities?
1) To build affordable housing for our community in a sustainable way; 2) Create a safe welcoming environment for our community; and 3) Build a strong economy by promoting sustainable local businesses.
- What has prepared you for this role?
I have been advocating for the community for over two decades. I have been attending City Council meetings for over six years now. I am a person of the community and for the past six months I have been on the frontline providing resources for the underserved.
- Why do I want to join the Half Moon Bay City Council?
I want to bring equity to our City Council by giving a voice to 32 percent of the Half Moon Bay community: the Latino community.
During the last six months I have learned that we have a community that cares and I have also learned that our community is the best ally to find sustainable solutions to our community needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.