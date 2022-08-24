▸ Government body:
Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date:
7 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022
▸ Councilmembers present:
Debbie Ruddock, Deborah Penrose, Robert Brownstone, Joaquin Jimenez and Harvey Rarback
▸ Brown Act:
The city council approved a letter of opposition to modifications to the Brown Act, which is the state’s open meetings and records law. At issue is AB 2449, which would allow government officials to continue meeting remotely if they meet certain criteria. The city’s letter of opposition, which mimics that of the California League of Cities, suggests that requirement is onerous to local government. The letter will be sent to lawmakers.
▸ Pumpkin Festival mural:
The city authorized spending up to $30,000 on a new mural memorializing the importance of the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. A mural advisory committee developed a recommendation for the artwork and artist they wanted to produce the project. Local artist Julie Englemann will produce the mural on the south-facing wall of Cunha Country Grocery.
▸ Farmwork committee:
The council heard a presentation on the county’s new Farmworker Advisory Commission. There are 10 seats open and county officials are accepting applications through Sept. 2. For details, visit: https://www.smcgov.org/ceo/farmworker-advisory-commission
▸ Sea level rise:
The council agreed to conduct what it is calling the Miramontes Point Sea Level Vulnerability and Fiscal Impact Assessment. City officials note that the area is of particular concern because it includes two golf courses and the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, which is a prime economic driver for the city. Near term concerns include beach access at Cañada Verde Creek and parts of the Coastal Trail. The study will consider realignment of the trail and golf course as well as the potential to relocate vulnerable parts of the resort.
▸ New city manager:
The Aug. 16 meeting was the last for outgoing City Manager Bob Nisbet. Council members praised his work for the city. “You have done your job 24/7 and our city is better for it and we are grateful,” said Vice Mayor Deborah Penrose.
▸ Notice of insufficient nominees:
City Council decided to call a Special City Council Meeting to adopt a resolution appointing Robert Brownstone to City Council in District 1 and Deborah Penrose to City Council District 5 for a full term of four years in lieu of an election. It was largely procedural; no other candidates qualified to run in their respective districts. The city promised outreach to the community to ensure voters would understand why no election would occur in those districts.
— Lucia De Meo
