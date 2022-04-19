The Half Moon Bay City Council on April 5 formally approved an ordinance that outlines new council election districts, capping an eight-month process of reviewing and analyzing key communities of interest and data from the 2020 Census.
The approved map, labeled 503b, outlines how and where residents will vote for their representative on the City Council. There are five districts, each with a representative serving a four-year term; the position of mayor will rotate among them.
The 503b map was one of the top choices recommended to the council by the Redistricting Advisory Committee and will determine the boundaries of council elections for the next decade. State law requires the city to reexamine and adjust district boundaries following the release of the census every 10 years to comply with the Voting Rights Act.
The city transitioned to district elections in 2018 following a threat of litigation for violating the California Voting Rights Act. With the new adoption, the city now has added a fifth district in the areas where districts 1, 2 and 3 previously converged on the east side of Highway 1 below Highway 92.
The decision to select this map, which came after the council had moved to approve another five-district map months prior, happened after many Cañada Cove
residents spoke out against the prior map. They stated they did not want to be
separated from Ocean Colony and connected to downtown Half Moon Bay. The 503b map keeps the Cañada Cove and Ocean Colony together.
Some council members were also concerned that voting deferments — a period in which some voters might not have an election in their district because of creation of the new maps — were not discussed at greater length by the Redistricting Advisory Committee and opted for a map that had fewer deferments. The 504c alternative would have deferred 993 voters until 2024.
The newly adopted boundaries mean hundreds of voters will be deferred to the November 2024 election while others are accelerated to November 2022. Specifically, voters in districts 1, 4, and 5 will vote this year while voters in districts 2 and 3 will have to wait until 2024. As explained by consultants from the National Demographics Corporation, these deferments and accelerations are a byproduct of the redistricting process. In total, 695 voters in parts of districts 2 and 3 will be deferred until 2024. There are 1,534 residents expected to be accelerated to 2022.
