A Hayward man arrested for burglarizing vehicles parked at Half Moon Bay hotels over a seven-week period in 2020 was sentenced last week to two years’ probation and assigned to a residential treatment program, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
An investigation from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Gabriel Taylor, then 34. He was charged with 11 car burglaries and for stealing a truck. The district attorney’s office said Taylor broke into cars at Quality Inn, Beach House Inn and Oceano Hotel, among others.
Taylor also had five prior felony convictions. In March 2022, Taylor pleaded no contest to a count of felony auto theft with a prior vehicle theft conviction and to three felony auto burglaries and admitted a prior felony strike conviction on the condition of four years' maximum in state prison.
Taylor waived his 316 days credit, and the judge suspended his state prison sentence of four years and placed him on two years of supervised probation on the condition of 364 days in county jail. Taylor must also complete a residential treatment program. In addition to abstaining from alcohol and drugs, he was ordered to pay a $330 restitution fund fine, $120 in court operations fees, a $90 criminal conviction fine, and more than $8,000 to five victims, with more to other victims yet to be determined.
Taylor, who is in custody on $100,000 bail, is contesting the probation department's recommendation of $2,000 in restitution for one of the victims. The case was continued to June 17 for a restitution hearing.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.