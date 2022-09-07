▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
▸ Time and date: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 1
▸ Members: Carlene Foldenauer, Aaron Olson, Mario Rendon, Brandon White, Janet Rae-Dupree, Chloe Standez
▸ Staff present: Maziar Bozorginia, Jonathan Woo, Ray Razavi
▸ New member: Chloe Standez was introduced as the committee’s new youth representative. Standez is a Coastside resident and 15-year-old sophomore at Sacred Heart Preparatory in Atherton. She’s involved in Boy Scouts of America and the California State Parks Junior Lifeguard program.
▸ Biking: Marin Holt presented an overview of the Coastside on Bikes program, which falls under the umbrella of the Coastside Mountain Bikers Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Holt started the program to make the most out of old bikes. The group gathers volunteer mechanics and offers free bike repair and advocates for safer cycling routes. It hosts monthly repair events at Abundant Grace’s Half Moon Bay office and donates used bikes to Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, which gives them to farmworkers. Between January and August, Coastside on Bikes donated 82 bikes to ALAS.
▸ Letter of support:
The committee agreed to sign a letter in support of city staff asking the San Mateo County Transportation Authority for additional funding to complete the Eastside Parallel Trail Segment 4, also called Pacific Coast Bikeway North. The project expands the multi-use trail adjacent to Highway 1 from Roosevelt Avenue to Mirada Road. This design is about 95 percent complete, according to City Engineer Ray Razavi. The total cost is $1.6 million. So far around $700,000 has been budgeted between Half Moon Bay ($35,000), the San Mateo County Transportation Authority ($315,000) and Metropolitan Transportation Commission ($350,000). The city is preparing to apply for the transportation authority’s Measure A funds that support pedestrian and bicycle programs.
▸ E-bike survey update:
The Half Moon Bay City Council is considering how to regulate electric vehicle use on trails and paths, and wants user input about how they are used and what should be done. An online survey is circulating and Sept. 15 is the last day to complete it. As of Sept. 1, 76 people have taken it. There are six signs with a QR code linking to the survey posted at locations along the Naomi Patridge Trail, Coastal Trail and Eastside Parallel Trail. To take the survey online, visit half-moon-bay.ca.us/642/Open-City-Hall.
▸ Grant update:
Public Works Director Maziar Bozorginia gave an update on the status of grant applications. The city did not receive the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s One Bay Area grant for its Kelly Avenue Complete Street Project, which runs from Main Street to Half Moon Bay State Beach. The city received $100,000 to create a transportation demand management plan for the midcoast in partnership with San Mateo County to reach the midcoast. Bozorginia noted that even recent efforts like the county’s expensive Connect the Coastside plan can be disjointed between city and county. The money will be used for consultants and the public outreach process.
▸ Quote of the day:
“I don’t mean to say rules without enforcement don’t matter, but rules without enforcement don’t matter.” Committee Member Brandon White clarified he was not against surveys to understand electric vehicle use on coastal trails, but questioned the practicality of regulating e-bikes if there was no planned mechanism to enforce it.
— August Howell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.