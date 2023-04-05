The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission last week reviewed and granted the remaining 22 Measure D allocations for new residential units outside of downtown, a boon for some new residents and a blow to others.
Measure D is the city’s growth control ordinance that caps new population growth to 1 to 1.5 percent annually by limiting residential development. Each year the City Council has the discretion to approve “bonus” certificates for an additional half a percent population growth within the downtown area. The council has done this each year Measure D has been in effect. Even though Measure D was approved by voters in 1999, it wasn’t effective until the policy was certified by the California Coastal Commission as part of Half Moon Bay’s Local Coastal Program in August 2009.
Last December, the council approved 67 allocations for 2023, including the 23 base allocations for downtown, 22 bonus allocations for downtown, and 22 allocations for outside downtown, for a total of 67 allocations.
In January, the city received and issued 45 allocation requests for residential units in the downtown zone, the maximum amount. However, the city received requests for 28 units outside the downtown area while only 22 slots were available.
City staff then had to score and rank each application and present it to the Planning Commission. In total, 67 building certificates were issued out of the 73 requested. The Planning Commission’s decision is final unless appealed by the City Council.
The 28 outside downtown requisitions included two stand-alone single-family homes, eight homes with an accessory dwelling unit and 10 ADUs within an existing residence. Staff ultimately approved 22 allocations between 10 ADUs and six homes each with ADUs. In doing so, it denied the remaining six allocations; the two single-family homes and two homes with ADUs were deferred to next year.
Single-family homes with ADUs were favored over homes without one. Higher-density units with ADUs and walkability to neighborhood services like schools, banks and restaurants improved scoring. A proposed single-family home with an ADU on Alameda Avenue in Miramar was the top scorer because the applicant designated the ADU a deed-restricted affordable housing unit for the next 55 years, according to Senior Planner Scott Philips.
“It’ll apply to the property regardless of ownership,” Community Development Director Jill Ekas said.
Ellis Schoichet, an architect for a home with an ADU on Kelly Avenue, wrote a letter to the Planning Commission complaining that the commission's decision to deny his project for the third straight year had left him and his clients “frustrated beyond words.” Ellis suggested that ADUs, particularly if attached to a house, should not count as one full Measure D certificate as they are typically smaller, are occupied by fewer people, and have a lesser footprint than single-family dwellings. Planning commissioners seemed sympathetic to applicants who didn’t get selected but said ultimately those applicants will have to apply again in January 2024.
“I hope that next year these applicants can come forward and hopefully do better with their projects,” Planning Commissioner Margaret Gossett said.
