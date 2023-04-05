The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission last week reviewed and granted the remaining 22 Measure D allocations for new residential units outside of downtown, a boon for some new residents and a blow to others. 

Measure D is the city’s growth control ordinance that caps new population growth to 1 to 1.5 percent annually by limiting residential development. Each year the City Council has the discretion to approve “bonus” certificates for an additional half a percent population growth within the downtown area. The council has done this each year Measure D has been in effect. Even though Measure D was approved by voters in 1999, it wasn’t effective until the policy was certified by the California Coastal Commission as part of Half Moon Bay’s Local Coastal Program in August 2009. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

