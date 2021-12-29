San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and other Peninsula police chiefs banded together earlier this month to buy back guns in an effort to keep them off the street.
The Dec. 11 event was deemed a success by Bolanos and police officials in Redwood City and Belmont, who participated as hosts. In all, 425 guns were turned in, including six assault weapons and three untraceable “ghost guns.” People were given $100 for most guns, and $200 for assault weapons.
“The purpose of the gun buyback program is to make the county of San Mateo safer for those who live and work here,” Bolanos said. “We are providing a place for people to come and dispose of (guns) and get some money in return.”
Two more such events are being scheduled in 2022.
— from staff reports
