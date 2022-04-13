As part of its Earth Day celebration, the environmental conservation organization Sempervirens Fund will attempt to establish the Guinness World Record for most photos of people hugging trees uploaded to Instagram in one hour.
At least 500 people need to upload a photo of an individual person hugging a tree to their personal Instagram account between noon and 1 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on April 22 with the hashtag #HugATreeChallenge in order to set the record.
The photo can be taken at any time but must be uploaded during the designated hour. Instagram accounts must be made public in order for the image to count toward the record.
All of the details about the hug-a-tree challenge can be found at https://sempervirens.org/hug-a-tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.