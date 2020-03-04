The Committee for Green Foothills, the local environmental and land protection advocacy group, recently announced a rebranding to “Green Foothills.” The change signals the organization’s growth as a professional organization and came as part of an announcement of new efforts to address racial equity.
“We’ve evolved,” said Green Foothills Director of Impact Julie Hutcheson. “(The name) honors our heritage, but makes us more accessible as we work to engage more people.”
What hasn’t changed, said Hutcheson, is the group’s mission: “Our dedication to championing local nature.”
Since its founding in 1962, the group has advocated on more than 900 land issues and saved more than 183,000 acres of land in the Bay Area. To Hutcheson, theirs is a story of persistence. Over the years, Green Foothills has worked to establish open space groups and fund parks charters in both Santa Clara and San Mateo counties and has worked tirelessly on decades-long projects, like the Devil’s Slide tunnel, and won. Hutcheson said Green Foothills brings expertise and integrity to each conversation, putting forward time and resources to understand a land use issue. Since 2013, the group has offered the Community Advocates Leadership Academy, a six-month program to train future environmental leaders.
Green Foothills announced its new name and logo in January. That is also when it hired new leadership academy director Andrea Fraume-Valencia, who is working to update the program for this year’s cohort to include a wider range of voices and ideas.
“We’re being intentional now,” Fraume-Valencia said. “We’re explicitly saying we want to explore racial equity.”
This effort unites what Hutcheson calls the “bookends of the organization,” with Fraume-Valencia and longtime Legislative Advocate Lennie Roberts working together toward the same goal: diversifying leadership in the environmental movement and empowering the voices of people of color.
Fraume-Valencia said she grew up in a family where land protection and environmental issues were a priority, but when she came to the United States she didn’t see herself and her communities reflected in environmentalists represented in the media and out enjoying nature.
That’s why programs like the leadership academy that goes by the initials CALA, which aim to unite social and environmental movements, are important, Fraume-Valencia said.
“The environmental movement is for everybody,” Fraume-Valencia. “When I learned about CALA ... I thought: Here is a way for me to get involved in environmental advocacy without feeling like the odd one out.”
Roberts and Fraume-Valencia said this effort is not about creating diversity where there is none. It’s about representing and lifting the diverse voices that already exist in the environmental movement, but that often get shut out.
“Over and over again, polling shows that communities of color in California poll higher in protection of land, air quality and water quality than white communities,” Roberts said. “They vote for environmental issues, yet they don’t have a voice or aren’t included.”
Hutcheson said the intention of the shift is also to foster dialogue internally about racial equity and bring that lens to the work Green Foothills does now.
Fraume-Valencia agreed, and said she is taking a hands-on approach to the CALA curriculum to integrate conversations about social justice into their policy and advocacy lessons.
“As an organization, we’re just scratching the surface,” Fraume-Valencia said. “There’s a whole other part of advocacy and justice that we aren’t completely aware of. We realize that our advocacy will be stronger once we understand and address that.”
For Green Foothills, working to reverse systems of oppression locally — like segregation in the Bay Area, unequal beach access on the Coastside and the race-based covenant that, until 2007, still governed La Honda — is a long battle, and this shift is just the start.
Pitching racial equity as obligating Green Foothills to support all housing development is a misuse of the equity concept.
Amazing that an extreme environmental organization that opposed development to expand housing is now attempting to reframe itself as promoting "racial equity." 2020 is a crazy time.
