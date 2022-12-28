San Mateo County has awarded East Palo Alto-based nonprofit WeHOPE an innovation grant for almost $1 million to open and operate a safe parking facility in or near Half Moon Bay. The facility would be for people living in their vehicles.

The city of Half Moon Bay did not apply for the grant and will not share the funding but has advised WeHOPE and will continue to act as a partner during implementation of the project.

B.O.

Sorry about the spell check

Sandy Miranda

Great that people temporarily living in their vehicles will get the support they need to move toward being housed again. Great news for HMB. What about all the folks living in tents along Pillarcitos Creek? Any progress on that front?

