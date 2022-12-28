San Mateo County has awarded East Palo Alto-based nonprofit WeHOPE an innovation grant for almost $1 million to open and operate a safe parking facility in or near Half Moon Bay. The facility would be for people living in their vehicles.
The city of Half Moon Bay did not apply for the grant and will not share the funding but has advised WeHOPE and will continue to act as a partner during implementation of the project.
Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester said that the city and WeHOPE are evaluating properties “from Montara down to Half Moon Bay” as possible locations for the facility. The final choice will depend on the suitability of the site as well as the likelihood of quickly obtaining required permits.
The partners hope to open the new facility in February but recognize that circumstances could push the date back.
Chidester said the goal is for the facility to have about 20 spaces for recreational vehicles or cars. One of WeHOPE’s Dignity on Wheels trailers with restrooms, showers and laundry facilities will park at the site. The location will also have trash facilities and 24/7 security. Security personnel who work at the safe parking area receive training in social work to help them address issues residents might face.
Chidester said he hopes it will be possible to develop recreational facilities, gardens and other amenities at the site as well.
WeHOPE Chief Operating Officer Alicia Garcia said that when the facility opens they will look for people already experiencing vehicular homelessness in the community. WeHOPE frequently partners with local law enforcement to identify local homeless families in the area, she said.
Garcia expects that people will apply for a space in the new facility “because they’re looking to get out of there and not because they want to stay in RVs.”
“This will not be an ‘if you build it, they will come’ situation,” Chidester said.
According to Garcia, people living in their vehicles are not typically chronically homeless but rather experiencing homelessness as an isolated episode due to circumstances such as medical issues, losing a job or substance abuse. In many cases, Garcia said, vehicular homeless are families looking for a way to stay in the area where they had a home so their children can remain in a familiar school.
The one-day homeless count last February identified more than 600 people living in roughly 425 RVs and other vehicles throughout San Mateo County.
The report from that census does not detail how many of those people were parked on the coast. The count tallied 130 people living unsheltered, including in vehicles, in Half Moon Bay and unincorporated Coastside areas.
Chidester explained that people who live in vehicles face difficulties getting back into a permanent situation.
“Without housing you’re in survival mode. You’re worried about your vehicle and property when you’re not there and about your personal safety when you are,” he said.
The safe parking facility will offer access to social services as well, including treatment for substance abuse.
Garcia said she expects the 18-month duration of the grant would be sufficient to serve all of the vehicular homeless in the area who seek assistance.
Citing the success of a citizens advisory committee that was established to voice community concerns about the Coast House transitional housing facility, Chidester hopes that a similar model can be used for the new facility.
Sorry about the spell check
Great that people temporarily living in their vehicles will get the support they need to move toward being housed again. Great news for HMB. What about all the folks living in tents along Pillarcitos Creek? Any progress on that front?
