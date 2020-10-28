Half Moon Bay recently won a $109,000 grant that will allow the city to begin implementing some transportation improvements set out in a master planning document created last year.
The Transportation for Clear Air grant, which is administered by the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, will cover the addition of signs and paints designating bike routes and crosswalks. The grant also allows the Public Works Department to pilot striped spaces for outdoor dining in an area of downtown called the “pedestrian improvement zone.”
The funding will help the city make headway in further implementing its 2019 bike and pedestrian master plan, which lays out transportation improvements aimed at providing alternatives to driving in Half Moon Bay.
“It’s about getting people where they need to go safely and quicker,” said Jennifer Chong, the city’s public works program manager. “That has an impact on greenhouse gas emissions.”
The project will cost a total of $129,000, with a $19,350 contribution from the city. The biggest feature of the project is added bike routes.
“From a sustainability standpoint this is the first in many steps to create that comprehensive bicycle network that really encourages alternative transportation, especially among our locals,” Chong said.
The bike routes were chosen to avoid the bustle of Main Street. They cover about 1.3 miles of road running up and down Purissima, Johnston and Mill streets. Chong sees the bike routes as an educational tool that tells bicyclists exactly where to go for safer passage.
However, these aren’t bike lanes, which are separate sections of road exclusively for bicycles. Instead, the chosen routes will be shared by cars and bicyclists. Painted arrows and a bicyclist icon will be added to road surfaces and Share the Road signs will be erected throughout the path.
Five pedestrian crosswalks will also be added: four where Main Street intersects with Correas, Kelly, Mill and Miramontes streets. One crosswalk will be added at the intersection of Johnston and Miramontes.
The third element of the project, the pedestrian improvement zone, is a new idea the city proposed in response to COVID-19, which has increased foot traffic on what city planners describe as the city’s “thin” sidewalks. It also addresses the need for more outdoor eating areas.
Finally, signs will be posted throughout downtown that direct cars to parking lots with ample parking off the main thoroughfare. City planners intend for these signs to reduce the time each car spends circling downtown looking for parking.
