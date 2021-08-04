After a contentious vote earlier in July, the Granada Community Services District has purchased the property where the current Picasso Preschool stands. It is also negotiating a contract with business owner Candise D’Aquisto to extend her lease for one year.
GCSD Chair Matthew Clark said the vote to purchase the property was split. Clark and members Nancy Marsh and Barbara Dye voted to proceed with the purchase. Member Eric Suchomel voted against the purchase and member David Seaton abstained from the vote.
The district will pay about $1.8 million for the property under terms that were finalized last week. The GCSD was due to further discuss the purchase in closed session on Tuesday.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.