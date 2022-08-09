▸ Government body:
Granada Community Services District
▸ Time and date:
6:30 p.m., Aug. 4, 2022
▸ Closed session: None
▸ Votes taken:
• Resolution to approve the 14 percent sewer service charge increase over the next three years: 5-0 in favor.
• Resolution to approve the contract with GROUP 4 architecture agency for community center and park planning. 5-0 in favor.
• Resolution to collect the sewer service charges and delinquent garbage account payments to the 2022-23 fiscal tax year. 5-0 in favor.
• Resolution to approve the sewer and parks and recreation budgets for fiscal year 2022-23. 5-0 in favor.
▸ Directors present:
Matthew Clark, David Seaton, Nancy Marsh, Barbara Dye, Eric Suchomel
▸ Staff present:
Chuck Duffy, Delia Comito, William Parkin
▸ Public comments: None
▸ Discussion:
The GCSD first discussed the potential of returning to in-person or hybrid meetings. Seaton stressed the importance of retaining Zoom as an option even if the directors begin meeting in person to make it easy for members of the public to participate.
Next, the directors opened a public hearing to consider a sewer service increase. The GCSD is scheduled to raise sewer service charge by 14 percent over the next three years, raising household costs to $860 per year by 2024-25.
The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside services have increased in cost plus they are undertaking a $2.5 million to $3 million capital improvement project over the next five years, which would include replacing the Princeton pump station.
The GCSD received one written letter of protest against
the cost increase. No member of the public participated in the hearing.
Seaton raised the concern of unnecessary administrative costs caused by having multiple agencies involved with sanitary management that could be merged. Dye disagreed, saying that most of the cost increase was due to Granada-specific capital
improvements. Marsh said, after looking at the budgets, that while there may be administrative savings to be had, having a separate agency has allowed El Granada to keep its rates hundreds of dollars lower than neighboring communities because costs do not have to be averaged across the entire coast.
Suchomel asked to add a future agenda item to extend the Picasso Preschool lease. It was added to the September GCSD meeting.
Dye mentioned GCSD will hold a public engagement booth on Saturday, Aug. 27, to get feedback from the community on potential new playground equipment. Time to be announced.
A full recording of the meeting can be found at Pacifica Coast TV’s YouTube channel.
▸ Quote of the day:
“Both SAM and GCSD are dealing with major infrastructure updates … our sewer lines date back to 1910. I think it’s time, though they’ve held up really well. We at GCSD are doing a proactive job of replacing or doing a capital improvement project,” said Director Barbara Dye. ▪
