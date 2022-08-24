▸ Government body:
Granada Community Services District
▸ Time and date:
7:30 p.m., Aug. 18, 2022
▸ Directors present:
Matthew Clark, David Seaton, Barbara Dye, Eric Suchomel
▸ Staff present:
Chuck Duffy, Delia Comito
▸ Closed session: None
▸ Votes taken:
•$75,280 contract with Horizon Water and Environment for environmental impact report services for Burnham Park and Community Center. Approved 4-0.
•$486,060 contract to Kois Engineering Inc. for Phase 2 of GCSD’s six-year sewer main replacement capital improvement project. Approved 4-0.
•Certification of updated Sewer System Management Plan. Approved 4-0.
•$46,200 contract with Fedak & Brown LLP to prepare GCSD’s financial statements for fiscal years 21/22, 22/23 and 23/24. Approved 4-0.
Public comments:
Delia Comito, assistant general manager of the district, described an ordeal in obtaining records from the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside. Comito spoke during public comments and said she was speaking as a private citizen and not a representative of the district. In May, Comito requested records via federal Freedom of Information Act on the sewer authority. She received the records, though complained about a “stressful monthlong ordeal” that involved the GCSD board president and general manager in order to obtain the Sewer Authority records. The records, she said, revealed numerous food purchased and gift-giving, including 108 Safeway gift cards over an 11-month period.
Discussion:
Barbara Dye announced that from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 27, GCSD will be holding a “We Want Your Opinion” session on the Burnham Strip. Posters of types of playground equipment, benches, other park amenities and potential names for the park will be on display for public input.
Patrick Tierney, vice chair of Parks and Recreation subcommittee, reported on public outreach efforts for the disc golf project. Fliers were placed on the doorsteps of 62 homes that would border the disc golf course. (See Review story, Aug. 10.) The committee has received 49 comments and is still collecting input. The disc golf course project is on GCSD’s next meeting agenda.
GCSD received multiple bids for the sewer replacement contract; the Kois Engineering Inc. bid was the lowest received and lower than what GCSD had estimated. The law requires the district to take the lowest bidder.
GCSD is required to update the Sewer System Management Plan every five years. New regulations imposed by the California Regional Water Quality Control Board in 2021 are requiring GCSD to inspect certain sewer system areas within a half-mile of Pillar Point Harbor and Venice Beach.
Comito received two proposals from audit consultant firms. “We’ve always gotten squeaky clean audits, and we look forward to the same now,” said Comito.
Quote of the day:
“I encourage all citizens and directors sitting on boards and commissions to ask hard questions during public meetings without hesitation, and to make public information record requests,” said Assistant General Manager Delia Comito.
— Grace Scullion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.