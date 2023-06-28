The newly painted Cunha Country Grocery mural was defaced with graffiti on June 19, along with five other locations around downtown Half Moon Bay. It was discovered early the next morning by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies and city staff members, though the red spray paint did not escape the attention of many passersby before being cleaned up.

According to Sheriff’s Capt. Rebecca Albin, “The graffiti appears to be gang-related, and, as such, we are working hand in hand with our Investigations Bureau and our Gang Task Force to find out who committed these distasteful crimes and hold them accountable.”

(1) comment

Mike Hawkx3

[thumbdown] these norteños need to go.

Report Add Reply

