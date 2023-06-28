The newly painted Cunha Country Grocery mural was defaced with graffiti on June 19, along with five other locations around downtown Half Moon Bay. It was discovered early the next morning by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies and city staff members, though the red spray paint did not escape the attention of many passersby before being cleaned up.
According to Sheriff’s Capt. Rebecca Albin, “The graffiti appears to be gang-related, and, as such, we are working hand in hand with our Investigations Bureau and our Gang Task Force to find out who committed these distasteful crimes and hold them accountable.”
One signal that indicated a gang relation was the graffiti of “X4,” as pointed out by a community member on a post on the social site Nextdoor. This is an apparent tagging by the Half Moon Bay affiliate to the gang known as the Norteños — it signifies the number 14, as “X” is the number 10 in Roman numerals.
The defacement of the murals caused a smattering of community discussion to begin surrounding the importance of public art. It gained attention on social sites like Nextdoor and in-person events like the Coffee With the Chief that took place on Thursday at Cafe Society on Main Street
“Property crimes, (though) nonviolent, can still feel very personal,” Albin wrote in an email to the Review. “Our downtown murals are a part of our daily lives when we are walking, or eating, or just relaxing in our beautiful downtown. While street art can be beautiful, illegal graffiti on someone else's property is in itself a blight, and having it happen on already existing works of art was something everyone in the community could agree was just not right.”
City Manager Matthew Chidester echoed this sentiment. “We want a community that everyone can feel comfortable and welcomed, and this type of graffiti doesn’t support that value. It’s especially sad to see someone disregard the purpose of public art and especially this mural to bring people together and promote the history and culture of our community,” he wrote in an email.
The graffiti on the Cunha market mural seemed to have the most profound effect on the community. This mural — depicting the agricultural history of the community — was finished just eight months ago by local artist Julie Engelmann. The Pumpkin Festival had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, in the two years preceding the mural’s completion in 2022, so it was both a representation of the spirit of the Half Moon Bay community and its revival.
“Although I know the tag itself wasn’t directed at me, it’s hard not to take it personally, Engelmann said. “I dedicated many weeks of thought, focus, and hard labor into that mural, so of course I’m going to feel personally disrespected by this act.
“I know my personal connection to this mural doesn’t stop at me, but many people in the community also feel the same way as they watched me create it and some even developed a friendship with me,” she said.
The tagging was cleaned quickly and the mural is now back to its original state. Various members of the community even noted that they would help to restore it.
“Though there were numerous offers from the
community (on social media) to come and help clean the mural(s), it was not needed as the city made contact with the artists of both murals for direction on cleaning, and … facilitated cleaning to occur within hours,” Albin wrote.
To protect against future vandalism, Chidester said that the city will “be replacing the anti-graffiti coating” on the murals in addition to “working with the sheriff to identify the responsible party for prosecution, which we would hope would discourage future issues, especially on public art.”
