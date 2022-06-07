2022 will be remembered by most as a time when we came up for a collective breath after two long years of pandemic. There has been war and violence, of course, but also renewal. We are largely back to our games, our dances, our togetherness.
For a couple of hundred Coastside teens, the year will be remembered forever as the year they graduated high school. As milestones go, it’s a particularly enduring sort. For decades to come they will recall being part of the Class of ’22. They will remember friends and the struggles of school in a fraught time. And they will remember a crescendo, the crash of a wave to rival any along the San Mateo County coast: Graduation Day.
In these pages we seek to document that day at all of the public high schools on the coast. For the first time, we’re including all of them in one joyful package. Facing pages will include photos of the big day along with a story about a senior who made a difference or some change the seniors will always remember at their school.
We hope it becomes a family collectible and finds a place in that cherished box with the tassel, the yearbook and other memories from 2022.
