2022 will be remembered by most as a time when we came up for a collective breath after two long years of pandemic. There has been war and violence, of course, but also renewal. We are largely back to our games, our dances, our togetherness.

For a couple of hundred Coastside teens, the year will be remembered forever as the year they graduated high school. As milestones go, it’s a particularly enduring sort. For decades to come they will recall being part of the Class of ’22. They will remember friends and the struggles of school in a fraught time. And they will remember a crescendo, the crash of a wave to rival any along the San Mateo County coast: Graduation Day.

In these pages we seek to document that day at all of the public high schools on the coast. For the first time, we’re including all of them in one joyful package. Facing pages will include photos of the big day along with a story about a senior who made a difference or some change the seniors will always remember at their school.

We hope it becomes a family collectible and finds a place in that cherished box with the tassel, the yearbook and other memories from 2022.

— Clay Lambert

The family of Diego Acosta

The family of Diego Acosta could be sure that their senior picked them out of the crowd.

Photo by Glen Mitchell
Emma Williamson

Emma Williamson shows a little emotion on a big day.

Photo by Glen Mitchell
Friends share some fun

Friends share some fun one more time at Half Moon Bay High School.

Photo by Glen Mitchell
Jazmin Fernandez and Jazmin Zilla

Jazmin Fernandez and Jazmin Zilla were all smiles on Thursday at what is now their alma mater.

Photo Glen Mitchell
Maritza Solis, Jasmine Sarabia-Hernandez and Alexa Morales.

The masks were finally off for Maritza Solis, Jasmine Sarabia-Hernandez and Alexa Morales.

Photo by Glen Mitchell
Principal John Nazar

The Half Moon Bay High School community will long remember retiring Principal John Nazar. He is known for promoting kindness at every turn.

Photo by Glen Mitchell
Pescadero High School graduates get fitted for their caps

Pescadero High School graduates get fitted for their caps and gowns before ceremonies at the school.
Seniors unencumbered by their caps and gowns play

Seniors unencumbered by their caps and gowns play a little spontaneous basketball before ceremonies at the school.
Pescadero High School’s graduating seniors

Pescadero High School’s graduating seniors file in for ceremonies at the school on June 2.
Families and friends

Families and friends attend the graduation ceremony for seniors celebrating a singular achievement at the South Coast school.
Pescadero High School Principal Phil Hophan

Pescadero High School Principal Phil Hophan addresses students, families and friends on an auspicious occasion.
Tallulah Ocean Alexander

New high school graduate Tallulah Ocean Alexander receives applause after she performs in a musical interlude during ceremonies on June 2.

 

 

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

