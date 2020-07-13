UPDATED 1:55 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the statewide closure of indoor operations for some businesses, including restaurants and bars on Monday.
In every county, restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms must now cease indoor operations. Additionally, Newsom called for closing all bars statewide.
Previously, the governor had ordered the closure of such indoor services just in the counties on the state’s “watchlist,” which did not include San Mateo County.
For many of those “watchlist” counties, Newsom announced additional restrictions, including closing indoor operations for fitness centers, places of worship, nonessential offices, personal care services, hair salons and barber shops and malls. His order appeared to exclude Alameda and Santa Clara counties, which are on the watchlist. Santa Clara County just reopened hair salons, gyms and other indoor activities today.
As of Sunday, San Mateo County Health reported a total of 4,045 cases of COVID-19. There were a record 108 new cases on Friday, surpassing the previous one-day record of 90 set on July 3.
The county’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stands at 4.9 percent, below the state average of 7.7 percent. That is considered an important measure as a lower rate indicates sufficient testing capacity in the region in question. A higher rate can mean the jurisdiction is only testing the sickest patients and does not have a handle on transmission. The World Health Organization recommends governments shoot for 5 percent positivity.
“Gov. Newsom’s measures further emphasize the need for all of us to do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer in a prepared statement. “That means wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing, and limiting our activities. It’s up to us to determine our future.”
Unfortunately , we are fighting this pandemic and stupidity.
Eric Holder was former attorney general of the United States. He was quoted by the Miramar resident. He was not the author of the misinformed post.
In reply to EH (Miramar Residence)'s SCAM comment on COVID-19: You had me at "over the hills". Think about the actual SCAMs of: US medical system with incessant prescriptions and billings; more pet business in bags than actual thing in the public. The later maybe more scandalous in spreading SCAMs. Now laugh about it.
Not that I am a huge Gavin fan but spot on here. And I've been in kitchens for over 20 years and suffer financially because of this pandemic and the shut-downs.
Eric Holder, you are way off base and not looking at scientific facts and figures. You are spreading slanderous and very reckless and unsupported information. Please do your research as I'm sure you went to school and learned how to do so.
Reckless. Reckless. Reckless.
It's all based on false/misleading information. People coming into hospitals for heart attacks, etc, or surgeries, who happen to test positive for COVID are being counted as COVID hospitalizations, even if they are completely free of symptoms and only spend a short period of time at the hospital. CA is testing 100,000 people a day. Yep, we are going to have more positive, ASYMPOMATIC cases. Deaths of people who die of something else, but happened to test positive for COVID are counted as COVID deaths. Wake up people. This SCAM is being used to control us and change our way of living. "Never let a crisis go to waste. Many things can be done that wouldn't happen under normal circumstances." --Eric Holder
Asymptomatic people can spread the virus. This is not a scam and I don't want to be confined to my home for the foreseeable future b/c people think of this as a SCAM! Look at the stats....we're the worst worldwide!
THANK YOU!!
Yes, they will spread the virus to others who will, in turn, be asymptomatic. Only a very small number of people have a serious reaction.
You in particular will be self-confined to your home until you disabuse yourself of the notion that this virus (or something worse) will ever go away...and that your immune system should learn to deal with it.
Now, as for the "statistics", you should not be focusing on "documented cases", but rather deaths*. Others here have noted that as testing efforts increase, instances of exposure rise. We can test until we find out that everyone has been exposed...but that doesn't get us anywhere.
Failure to understand deaths versus “cases” is a contributor to the empty suit in Sacramento's flawed reopening plan.
Aside: He is still cheesed that he couldn't grab the V.P. slot. After the damage he has done to this State, he will be lucky to avoid jail time.
* = There is a record problem with the death totals. The COVID designation on a case jacket means increased reimbursables.
I don't follow your logic. Asymptomatic people are the PRIMARY cause of spread. Anyone who has tested positive, symptoms or not, has to be quarantined to avoid infecting others. As far as death classification, that varies by state, with some including CV-19 patients and others - like Alabama - ignoring CV-19 symptoms and stating the patient died WITH CV-19 not **OF** CV-19, and other states hiding some deaths from CV-19 inclusion. I don't see how it can be a SCAM with 50,000+ daily new cases and an 8% death rate (which, fortunately is falling). For more explanation about how most other countries have successfully handled this virus, read here: https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/covid-19-death-match/
THANK YOU, whoever you are!
Holy cow!! You are helping prolong this! A scam? Do you see real people are suffering here?!? Real people are dying of something that is preventable if we could only get off our high horses and give up some comfort until this thing is contained.
From experience, this virus has a target population. Depending on other factors, it can contribute to someone's death. But it is nowhere near the virus which was assumed in the models which led to the destruction of the economy. So...virus-serious / lockdown-scam.
More people are suffering from the flawed overreaction to virus than from the virus itself.
The virus – if YOU self-isolate in a protective environment – may not get you...until you re-emerge from hiding. It is not preventable. It is in the wild and will remain there. We cannot scrub the planet clean to your satisfaction. The best we can hope for is to protect those in the target sub-population. The rest of us can go on as normal.
Wrong, Wrong, Wrong, Eric. Very reckless and completely based on erroneous opinions with a lack of facts......facts. NOT opinions.
"Refrigerated trucks requested in Arizona, Texas as morgues reach capacity amid COVID-19 surge":-- https://www.fox29.com/news/refrigerated-trucks-requested-in-arizona-texas-as-morgues-reach-capacity-amid-covid-19-surge
WAKE UP PEOPLE! PRESIDENT TRUMP'S LOCK DOWN SAVED MILLIONS OF LIVES.
Proof!
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown. As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443). The United States made the correct decision!
Good move by Newsom.
Gavin hires good people; he's just another figurehead though and don't be disuaded by his sexy hair, Sabrina :-)
