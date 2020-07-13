  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

UPDATED 1:55 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the statewide closure of indoor operations for some businesses, including restaurants and bars on Monday.

In every county, restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms must now cease indoor operations. Additionally, Newsom called for closing all bars statewide.

Previously, the governor had ordered the closure of such indoor services just in the counties on the state’s “watchlist,” which did not include San Mateo County.

For many of those “watchlist” counties, Newsom announced additional restrictions, including closing indoor operations for fitness centers, places of worship, nonessential offices, personal care services, hair salons and barber shops and malls. His order appeared to exclude Alameda and Santa Clara counties, which are on the watchlist. Santa Clara County just reopened hair salons, gyms and other indoor activities today.

As of Sunday, San Mateo County Health reported a total of 4,045 cases of COVID-19. There were a record 108 new cases on Friday, surpassing the previous one-day record of 90 set on July 3.

The county’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stands at 4.9 percent, below the state average of 7.7 percent. That is considered an important measure as a lower rate indicates sufficient testing capacity in the region in question. A higher rate can mean the jurisdiction is only testing the sickest patients and does not have a handle on transmission. The World Health Organization recommends governments shoot for 5 percent positivity.

“Gov. Newsom’s measures further emphasize the need for all of us to do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer in a prepared statement. “That means wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing, and limiting our activities. It’s up to us to determine our future.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments