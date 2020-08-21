California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in an 11:30 a.m. briefing today that state fire officials are now able to shift resources north from earlier fires in Southern California. He thanked first responders here and governors from neighboring states that have contributed to the effort.
A day earlier he talked of 367 fires burning across the state; that number had ballooned to 560 on Friday as more fires were spotted by air support in the last 24 hours.
Ten states have provided mutual aid so far, including Oregon, which sent 25 engines to California, and 10 more from Arizona. Newsom said from the firefighting headquarters in Sonoma County that he is reaching out to other states as far away as the East Coast.
Newsom said two of the fire complexes — one sweeping through Sonoma and another on the east side of Santa Clara County — ranked among the 10 largest in the history of the state.
There are currently about 12,000 firefighters working two-dozen significant fires across California. The fires began with lightning strikes on Aug. 16 among bizarre summer weather patterns. A tropical storm offshore fed moisture north along the coast to combine with extreme heat inland creating conditions for fires to grow. A temperature of 130 degrees was recorded near aptly named Furnace Creek in Death Valley on Sunday.
“Maybe the hottest temperature recorded in the history of the world,” Newsom said.
Since then, 96 percent of CalFire’s engines have been committed to fires that have burned 771,000 acres across California.
Closer to home, public safety officials are asking everyone to avoid driving to the San Mateo County coast so that roadways are clear for emergency vehicles and residents who are evacuating wildfires raging through southern San Mateo and northern Santa Cruz counties can get to safety.
“The No. 1 contribution to the fire-fighting effort everyone can make is to avoid the coast,” said CalFire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox in a prepared statement on Friday. “We know it’s hot across Northern California and people want some relief from the heat. But I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping roads to and from the coast open and clear for first responders and evacuees.”
The city of Half Moon Bay has closed Poplar Beach through the weekend. However, State Parks balked at closing its beaches, saying its resources were engaged in the firefight. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says it doesn’t have the manpower to enforce a beach closure at this time.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued an ominous warning on Friday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect through 11 a.m. Aug. 25 due to the proximity of an offshore tropical storm. “Lightning will likely spark new fires. … Wildfires in remote regions may not become apparent until warmer and drier conditions allow them to grow.”
“We are looking at monsoon-like weather conditions and that will certainly stretch us and challenge us,” Newsom said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.