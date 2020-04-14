Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the steps he and the rest of California will follow before the state begins to loosen stay-at-home orders issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s been almost a month since the state mandated shelter-in-place restrictions that caused schools, restaurants and other “non-essential” business to temporarily close. So far, the stringent efforts appear to be working. Newsom told a press conference that the state has “bent the curve” on the number of infections from COVID-19.
So, when will things return to normal? Newsom suggested that the state was perhaps two weeks away from lifting any significant restrictions and was careful to say normal may look different in the future. He also outlined the guidelines state officials are using to influence their decision on when to reopen the state.
“There is no light switch here; it’s more like a dimmer,” Newsom said, as restrictions may need to be loosened then reinstated for a period of time.
Key indicators state officials are looking for include the ability to trace contacts and test people who’ve been exposed to the virus, prevent infection in people who are at higher risk, the ability for hospitals to handle a surge of cases, the availability of a therapeutic, and the ability for public and private institutions to change their physical layouts to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Newsom said the new normal might mean restaurants have fewer tables, waiters may be wearing gloves and a mask, menus may be disposable and face coverings could be common in public.
While the state is moving into an “optimistic phase” in the fight against COVID-19, Newsom said this next period would be the most challenging.
As of Monday, there are a total of 22,348 positive cases and 687 deaths in the state, according to the California Department of Health.
Newsom reiterated the importance of continuing to follow the shelter-in-place and social distancing guidelines as, “we are not out of the woods yet,” he said.
Not surprising at all. The state will be destroying small businesses by the thousands. On the other side of this, poverty will be sky high, especially in the Central Valley. The state will try to band-aid it with just more benefits.
Nice job continuing to vote for these people. You get what you deserve.
