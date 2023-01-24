The Half Moon Bay community was reeling after a devastating mass shooting at two locations. A lone gunman left seven dead and one critically injured at two local mushroom farms on Monday.
Two hours after the shooting was reported, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident. Zhao was located in his car at 4:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Substation by a Sheriff’s deputy. Zhao and his vehicle were identified by the Sheriff prior to his arrest.
Deputies say they found a legally purchased semi-automatic handgun in his vehicle. The motive for the shooting was unknown on Tuesday afternoon. Nor was it clear whether the shooter targeted specific people. The suspect is believed to have worked with some of the victims at both locations and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the many families touched by this unspeakable act of violence,” said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.
Almost 24 hours after the shootings, California Gov. Gavin Newsom met with families of the victims in Half Moon Bay and spoke to the media at the I.D.E.S. Hall. Newsom said he was meeting victims of the Monterey Park shooting that occured on Saturday when he heard about the shootings on the Coastside. He was clearly frustrated with how frequently shootings kept happening in the state. He remarked on how the tragedy had revealed squalid living and working conditions for San Mateo County farmworkers.
“Only in America do we see this kind of carnage, this kind of chaos, this kind of destruction of communities,” he said.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 2:20 p.m. on Monday to the 12700 block of Highway 92 just east of Half Moon Bay. They found four people killed by gunshot wounds at Mountain Mushroom Farm. A fifth victim was transported to Stanford Hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Later, three other victims found with gunshot wounds were found two miles south at Concord Farms on Highway 1.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Corpus said the victims were a mix of Asian and Hispanic migrants, and the violence was likely workplace-related. Some children were present at Mountain Mushroom Farm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Five men and two women were killed. On Tuesday, the injured man was out of surgery and stable. The victims have not yet been publicly identified. As of Tuesday afternoon. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office is still trying to notify all of the next of kin. A family reunification center was set up at the I.D.E.S. Hall on Monday night, and the county has put up families displaced by the massacre in hotels.
“There were farmworkers affected tonight,” Supervisor Ray Mueller, whose district includes the Coastside, said at a press conference on Monday. “There were children on the scene at the incidents. This is a truly heartbreaking tragedy in our community.”
San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said Zhao’s arraignment would take place in Redwood City at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Zhao was booked in the San Mateo County Maguire Correctional Facility on seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Wagstaffe called the crime unprecedented in San Mateo County.
"Cases like this, we've never had one in this county, of this many deaths at one time,” he said. “It was very hectic and the Sheriff's Office did a magnificent job investigating this case."
President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a statement addressing the tragedy, saying in part:
"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the latest tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay, California. For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence. Following a briefing from my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack.”
Anyone with more information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Detective Deschler at 1-800-547-2700
August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.
(2) comments
Concord FARMS IS DIRECTLY across from Ocean Colony a gated community of golf course homes and the Ritz Carlton _ what disparity! what about mentioning the NINE DOLLARS per hour being paid or the living conditions at the other farm off San Mateo Road ? who inspects these businesses OR do they turn a blind eye?
A criminal surrenders, knowing that his execution is assured - in effect, Suicide by the State. To process this episode we need to understand the conditions under which such an act seems the only option. Stay on it.
