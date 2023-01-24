Governor Newsom in town

California Gov. Gavin Newsom came to Half Moon Bay in the wake of the state's latest mass shooting. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

The Half Moon Bay community was reeling after a devastating mass shooting at two locations. A lone gunman left seven dead and one critically injured at two local mushroom farms on Monday.

Two hours after the shooting was reported, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident. Zhao was located in his car at 4:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Substation by a Sheriff’s deputy. Zhao and his vehicle were identified by the Sheriff prior to his arrest.

IDES Hall

The familiar backdrop in Half Moon Bay was the scene of a press conference following Monday's shooting. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(2) comments

Cid Young
Cid Young

Concord FARMS IS DIRECTLY across from Ocean Colony a gated community of golf course homes and the Ritz Carlton _ what disparity! what about mentioning the NINE DOLLARS per hour being paid or the living conditions at the other farm off San Mateo Road ? who inspects these businesses OR do they turn a blind eye?

Report Add Reply
Scott McVicker

A criminal surrenders, knowing that his execution is assured - in effect, Suicide by the State. To process this episode we need to understand the conditions under which such an act seems the only option. Stay on it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories