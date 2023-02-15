Sales volume on the coast and San Mateo County generally really took a big tumble in 2022 due to the combination of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates seven times to combat soaring inflation which caused mortgages to double and the stock market, particularly the NASDAQ, to drop. This had a cooling effect on home sales from both a psychological standpoint and the ability of many to make higher mortgage payments.

The number of home sales dropped 26 percent on the Coastside and 27 percent in the county, down to levels not seen since the tail end of the last recession 10-12 years ago. By contrast, average home prices rose by 16 percent here to $1,933,000 ($1,625,000 median price) and 2 percent in the county overall to $2,479,000 ($1,910,000 median price), however the second half of the year was very weak. See my Feb. 1 column in the Review for more data. Since 2000, the coast's home prices increased by 169 percent and the county by 195 percent.

