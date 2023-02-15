Sales volume on the coast and San Mateo County generally really took a big tumble in 2022 due to the combination of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates seven times to combat soaring inflation which caused mortgages to double and the stock market, particularly the NASDAQ, to drop. This had a cooling effect on home sales from both a psychological standpoint and the ability of many to make higher mortgage payments.
The number of home sales dropped 26 percent on the Coastside and 27 percent in the county, down to levels not seen since the tail end of the last recession 10-12 years ago. By contrast, average home prices rose by 16 percent here to $1,933,000 ($1,625,000 median price) and 2 percent in the county overall to $2,479,000 ($1,910,000 median price), however the second half of the year was very weak. See my Feb. 1 column in the Review for more data. Since 2000, the coast's home prices increased by 169 percent and the county by 195 percent.
What's interesting is the number of home sales both here and in the county have never rebounded from before the last real estate recession. I attribute that to rising home prices making homes less affordable to the majority of people and the tightening of lending requirements, meaning fewer people are able to qualify for a mortgage.
This chart shows home sales on the coast from 2000 to 2022. The volume is down significantly from the 2000-2005 levels and you’ll also note the large reduction of homes sold under $1 million over time.
Back in 2000, 87 percent of total sales volume was under $1 million. Now that number represents just 7 percent of sales. Last year just 16 homes sold for under $1 million with 14 of them being in the South Coast. The other two sales were in Moss Beach and were for homes in terrible to uninhabitable condition.
Homes in the $1 million to $1.5 million range accounted for just 8 percent of sales in 2000, while today that number has increased to 32 percent. Homes in the $1.5 million to $2 million range accounted for 4 percent of sales in 2000 and now are 31 percent of sales.
The biggest increase was in home sales over $2 million which were just 1 percent of total sales in 2000 but now account for 30 percent of sales. Of the 66 sales in this category, 16 were over $3 million with the highest sale being the JL Johnson El Granada estate, selling for a local record of $10,750,000.
San Mateo County remains one of the most expensive places for real estate in the country and here's why. Every town has an average home price above $1 million, except Loma Mar with just two sales for the year. Only 5 percent of total sales for the year were under $1 million while 49 percent of sales exceeded $2 million, 22 percent exceeded $3 million and 7 percent exceeded $5 million!
For years there's been a lot of talk about affordable housing in the county and particularly here, but when you look at these statistics, combined with limited land, infrastructure constraints, zoning restrictions, expensive permits, etc., you have to wonder if this is a problem with no realistic timely solution.
Steve Hyman is the broker and owner of Century 21 Sunset Properties. He can be reached at (650) 726-6346 or century21sunset.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.