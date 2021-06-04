The Half Moon Bay High School Class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies on Thursday. Graduation Day is always memorable. It was perhaps more so in the midst of a global pandemic that kept students away from one another for much of the year.
This year, the school's graduation was a return to normalcy. Graduates filed onto the football field together. There were nods to the ongoing health crisis as the seats were spaced apart and there were restrictions on the number of guests allowed in the stands.
The Review will print more photos in a special section devoted to Coastside graduations that will be inserted in the June 9 newspaper.
