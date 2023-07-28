On Saturday morning a caravan of semi-trucks rolled into Half Moon Bay carrying a load that was recognizable to most, though the purpose wasn’t obvious upon first glance. Describing the cargo as nature’s lawn mower is an over-simplified explanation, but locals know these four-legged friends as an ephemeral summer treat.
The goats in those trucks returned to Half Moon Bay, and the occasion is something Coastsiders look forward to all year. There were between 400 and 600 goats traveling in the open space alongside Railroad Avenue in Half Moon Bay, starting at Poplar Street and moving north.
“There's something really special about a living creature doing the work that a mechanical machine using fossil fuels would have been doing,” said Jo Chamberlain, Coastside Land Trust administrative assistant. “I remember one homeowner was up on his second floor and he took a picture (of) the goats and sent it to his daughter and said, ‘Look what your mom got!’”
While locals don’t actually own these animals, this summer many folks have donated water to the furry visitors to help keep them hydrated and happy.
The goats in Half Moon Bay are rented by the city from Star Creek Land Stewards, an operation specializing in targeted grazing for land management. The organization rotates the animals through a large piece of land every few days until the grass is mowed to a manageable height. This type of grazing is effective in reducing risk of wildfire, increasing the fertility of soil and helping maintain native vegetation.
“With a mower you go and you just chew up all the animals that are there, whereas with the goats, they kind of just live together and move around away from each other,” Chamberlain said. “It turns out that a lot of sensitive habitats, including wetlands, benefit from grazing. It stimulates their growth and makes them healthier plants.”
The use of goats for land management on the Coastside began at the Ox Mountain Landfill after methane found in the soil posed a risk for fire. Using goats is not only safer in terms of fire risk, but also more effective for fire prevention at the landfill.
“The county has to bring goats in because of the huge amount of methane that's coming out of the landfill,” Chamberlain said. “If they were to mow and there was a spark, it would catch on fire.”
Executive Director of Coastside Land Trust Bob Rogers added that the goats are creating their own new ecosystem with natural fertilization as well, another added benefit to the land in which they graze.
“It's just a wonderful experience for the population, our entire community,” Rogers said. “People are constantly amazed and entertained by the goats… And of course, the natural fertilization process and the fact that it's just a very natural way to keep the fire abatement under control.”
The grasses on the Coastside are taller than usual due to heavy rains this past winter, and with summer drying the grasses they are turning into kindling. That is why the goats are in even higher demand this year.
In years past, a “running of the goats” has been the main way the animals are transported between locations in town, and a popular sight for locals, and a popular sight for locals. This year, however, land outside of Half Moon Bay is more desperate for a mow. The goats will remain in town for up to two weeks, and then load back onto trucks for their next grassy feast.
“The city decided they really liked the goats, and especially because you can use a goat herd or a sheep (herd) in wetland and in sensitive habitat areas where you can't just mow,” Chamberlain said. “All of these plants are used to being grazed by deer or some other herbivore, and so the native plants are adapted to being grazed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.