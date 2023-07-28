Grazing away

Once again this year, a group of goats is munching the tall grasses in coastal open space, all under the watchful eyes of their canine handlers.

On Saturday morning a caravan of semi-trucks rolled into Half Moon Bay carrying a load that was recognizable to most, though the purpose wasn’t obvious upon first glance. Describing the cargo as nature’s lawn mower is an over-simplified explanation, but locals know these four-legged friends as an ephemeral summer treat.

The goats in those trucks returned to Half Moon Bay, and the occasion is something Coastsiders look forward to all year. There were between 400 and 600 goats traveling in the open space alongside Railroad Avenue in Half Moon Bay, starting at Poplar Street and moving north.

