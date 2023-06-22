Chairman of the skateboard

Skate instructor Jared Goebel shows Renri, left, and Yuito Motomura a new move during a free community lesson, sponsored by the company Go Skate, at the Pacifica skatepark on June 21. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

Clad in helmets and padded at the elbows, wrists and knees, Akiko Motomura’s sons followed Go Skate instructor Jared Goebel around the bowl and down the mini ramp at Pacifica Skatepark on Wednesday, watching and learning from the bend of his knees and position of his feet.

Goebel was there offering free skateboard lessons for Go Skate Day, or International Skate Day — an event created by the International Association of Skateboard Companies in 2004. The San Francisco Skateboard School took the opportunity to spread its love and knowledge of the activity by providing lessons to the Bay Area community.

(2) comments

kaplan

Excellent article & awesome idea for the community. While the June gloom is tough, great reporting by Reich. These are the kind of articles I want to see in the future!

phombal

An amazing article. Skateboarding has become such an integral part of the culture here in the bay, and this piece was incredibly insightful and interesting. Great work!

