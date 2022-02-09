The San Mateo County Clerk's Office is holding extended office hours on special days this month for people wanting to marry on Valentine's Day or dates full of 2s.
The extended hours include Valentine's Day on Feb. 14 and Feb. 22 (2/22/22), when wedding ceremonies will be performed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the clerk's office at 555 County Center in Redwood City.
The clerk's office usually holds four weddings per day, but the extended hours will allow that number to double on these special days.
A marriage license costs $79 for public or $80 for confidential, plus $17 for a certified copy, and a standard ceremony costs $65. For an additional $50, the clerk's office will provide a webcast and DVD of the ceremony so loved ones can watch online or afterwards. A long-stemmed red rose will also be provided to couples who wed on the these dates in February.
People can select a date and time for the ceremony at https://apps.smcacre.org/marsched/schedule.aspx.
— Bay City News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.