The first thing to know about that sinkhole that opened on Highway 92 on Thursday: It’s not a sinkhole.
Geologists make a distinction between sinkholes, which require a particular blend of soils — limestone, salts, gypsum and other components — and caverns that appear with water due to engineering failures, aging infrastructure or simply not building enough capacity to handle the kind of runoff experienced in San Mateo County this month. They also note it’s a distinction without a difference for anyone stuck in traffic.
“Even scientists can’t always agree whether we want to call them sinkholes,” said Randy Orndorf, a research geologist for the USGS in Reston, Va., who is known as the sinkhole expert within the service. “I think about 20 years ago when I started doing research, we tried to say these are infrastructure failures and people still wanted to call them sinkholes.”
For the most part, sinkholes are limited to regions of karst terrain, which underpin about 25 percent of the United States land mass. Sinkholes are most common in these areas, where the underlying soil simply dissolves in water. Sinkholes are most common in Florida, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Texas, Tennessee and Pennsylvania, according to the USGS. No one knows how many sinkholes develop in a given year because most likely occur in remote areas.
“The only ones we hear about are the ones that impact human lives,” Orndorf said.
Referring to the USGS National Geologic Map Database, Orndorf determined the soil under the affected portion of Highway 92 is known as alluvial fan deposits — essentially stream runoff consisting of gravel, sand, silt and other material. “It’s unconsolidated,” he said.
Orndorf said most road collapses are likely due to aging infrastructure, including water mains and culverts that in many cases are decades old.
“We are seeing a lot more of that due to aging infrastructure, particularly on the East Coast,” he said.
He said climate change plays a role, too. Greater rainfall totals over shorter duration stresses roads and other infrastructure beyond their intended capacity. And runoff takes the soil from underneath pavement and pipes.
“There is a reason why runoff looks muddy,” he said.
I have often thought that the drainage grated along the K-rail should have been cleaned out and weeded long before the wet weather. There are signs of wild radish, pampas grass and all sorts of debris & trash clogging up the drains along there.
I’m pretty sure that more damage will be revealed as they try to fix it. (Like when you see a bit of rotting wood, but then,?when you investigate, the entire place needs to be fumigated because of termites that you couldn’t see!
There are two problems here: (1) The transit of upslope water under the roadway, and (2) The bridging of the gap between solid regions of hillside. #1 must be resolved to allow #2 to begin.
If you remember, we had a bridge on the coastal trail south of town which was being undermined by swift running water in a drainage trench. The solution was to rebuild the bridge inland of the problem area.
Cutting into the hillside and re-routing the roadway away from the hard-to-fix washout may be a preferable option.
So what are the plans to fix the “hole” and how long will it take? I’m sure thats what most of us want to know
