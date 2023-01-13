A hole is a hole

Geologists say this isn't a sinkhole, but they acknowledge it doesn't really matter what you call it. Photo courtesy Caltrans

The first thing to know about that sinkhole that opened on Highway 92 on Thursday: It’s not a sinkhole.

Geologists make a distinction between sinkholes, which require a particular blend of soils — limestone, salts, gypsum and other components — and caverns that appear with water due to engineering failures, aging infrastructure or simply not building enough capacity to handle the kind of runoff experienced in San Mateo County this month. They also note it’s a distinction without a difference for anyone stuck in traffic.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

Cid Young
Cid Young

I have often thought that the drainage grated along the K-rail should have been cleaned out and weeded long before the wet weather. There are signs of wild radish, pampas grass and all sorts of debris & trash clogging up the drains along there.

Cid Young
Cid Young

I’m pretty sure that more damage will be revealed as they try to fix it. (Like when you see a bit of rotting wood, but then,?when you investigate, the entire place needs to be fumigated because of termites that you couldn’t see!

Scott McVicker

There are two problems here: (1) The transit of upslope water under the roadway, and (2) The bridging of the gap between solid regions of hillside. #1 must be resolved to allow #2 to begin.

If you remember, we had a bridge on the coastal trail south of town which was being undermined by swift running water in a drainage trench. The solution was to rebuild the bridge inland of the problem area.

Cutting into the hillside and re-routing the roadway away from the hard-to-fix washout may be a preferable option.

Steve Hyman

So what are the plans to fix the “hole” and how long will it take? I’m sure thats what most of us want to know

