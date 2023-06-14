Half Moon Bay landowner Thomas Gearing has asked the U.S. Supreme Court
to examine and overrule a federal court’s decision to abstain from his lawsuit with the city of Half Moon Bay.
In December, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which is headquartered in San Francisco, said that Gearing’s lawsuit against Half Moon Bay should be paused at the federal level while the city’s eminent domain case to take six parcels of undeveloped land owned by the Gearing family proceeds in state court.
Last week, Gearing and his son, Daniel, submitted a written petition asking
the Supreme Court to reconsider whether they had to finish the eminent domain case before federal litigation could continue. Gearing and his attorneys from the Pacific Legal Foundation argue that requiring state court claims to be handled before the federal case is unfair to property owners as it can take longer and is more expensive.
The Gearings filed a lawsuit against Half Moon Bay in March 2021, alleging the city made unreasonable demands and diminished their property values when they applied to build on their lots.
The Gearings claim that under state legislation designed to address California’s housing crisis, namely Senate Bill 330, they were permitted to build housing on their lots. Meanwhile, the city countered that its Land Use Plan restricted development in that area and that the Gearings needed to submit a master plan for any proposed development.
A week after the Gearings filed suit alleging
the city had taken property in violation of the Fifth
and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, Half Moon Bay filed an eminent domain case in state court. The city wants open space preserved for habitat protection and to manage the erosion of the Coastal Trail. Gearing denied the city’s offer of $91,000 for six lots, which the family believes is a “fraction of the value” of other nearby lots, according to the petition.
The petition states that the Gearings are forced to litigate in state court whether the $91,000 is an appropriate compensation for the parcels, and then go to federal court and ask for more compensation by claiming the city unconstitutionally hurt their property values.
In the petition, Gearings stated that the Ninth Circuit and a district judge mistakenly identified the connection between the state and federal cases. Should the Supreme Court side with the Gearings, they could return to federal litigation if they choose to.
"The Ninth Circuit treated the federal regulatory takings claims and the eminent domain action as if they are entirely separate," the petition states. "They are not."
Half Moon Bay is being represented by attorneys from Shute, Mihaly and Weinberger. Legal counsel for Half Moon Bay could not be reached for comment. However, City Attorney Catherine Engberg noted that the city is expected to file an opposition brief with the Supreme Court on or before July 3.
