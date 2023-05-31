▸ Government body: Granada Community Services District
▸ Time and date: 7:30 p.m., May 18
▸ Members present: Nancy Marsh, Jen Randle, Matthew Clark, Barbara Dye, Jill Grant
▸ Staff present: General Manager Chuck Duffy, Assistant Manager Delia Comito, Legal Counsel William Parkin
▸ Junior Land Stewards: The board agreed to extend the Coastside Land Trust Junior Land Stewards program at El Granada Elementary School for another three years at a cost of $12,000 per year.
Haley Peterson, a program manager with Junior Land Stewards, said the nonprofit just completed its second program at El Granada. The program’s creative curriculum encourages students to get outside and study things like flower dissection, soil composition, pollination and how watersheds work.
“It’s a confidence builder and a really good way for them to engage in the natural world,” Peterson said.
▸ Skate ramp: The district is considering how to repair the skate ramp near Surfer’s Beach. While the ramp is still rideable, advocates say repairs are needed to fill in holes and fortify the foundation. Early estimates range between $11,000 and $15,000 to resurface and repair it. The board wants to cap funding at $20,000. The popular half-pipe was built in 2019, paid for by GCSD and built by volunteers. The ramp replaced a decrepit and unpermitted half-pipe built about 50 feet away on Caltrans property.
▸ SAM deficit: Dye noted that SAM is expected to end this fiscal year in a large deficit because it won’t be reimbursed for the storm damages in late December and January until the next fiscal year. Most of the damage can be covered by insurance, but SAM likely won’t see those funds until well into the next fiscal year. That means the end-of-year budget will show SAM as more than $1 million in debt, and the exact reimbursement figure is still unknown. Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency won’t weigh in and cover some of the remaining costs until SAM’s insurance pays first.
▸ Quote of the day: “If we didn’t have the stormwater overflow tanks, then in December 2021 and Dec. 31 every manhole in Half Moon Bay would have been overflowing with raw sewage when the plant shut down. And it just so happens that those tanks are located in Montara and El Granada. And they’re only connected to the plant because they’re connected to the Intertie Pipeline.” GCSD President Nancy Marsh on why Half Moon Bay benefits from the IPS and should pay for improvements to the Montara force main.
