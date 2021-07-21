The future of the Midcoast’s preschool hangs in the balance on Thursday as the Granada Community Services District is set to discuss purchasing 480 Alhambra in El Granada, the current site of the Picasso Preschool, in closed session.
The meeting, set for 6 p.m. Thursday over Zoom, will be open to public comment before board members will enter into closed session to discuss the purchase of the property and a lease agreement to the Picasso Preschool.
The potential sale has created an uncertain future for the preschool, which may eventually be forced to move to a new property. The district has said it intends to eventually convert the site into a new El Granada community center, but it’s not clear when that conversion would begin.
Business owner Candice D’Aquisto said that GCSD originally indicated to her that the school could operate for the upcoming school year at the current property, even if the purchase were to go through. But this week, D’Aquisto said that more recent communication with the GCSD board has left her uncertain about the prospects of leasing the property while she searches for a site that meets stringent preschool requirements.
In the midst of trying to enroll students and prepare for a new school year, all while looking for a more permanent location, what D’Aquisto is looking for is clarity, she said.
“As soon as the deal is done — if they close escrow and want us out — all these families aren't going to have a place to go,” D’Aquisto said.
The meeting agenda and login details are available at granada.ca.gov.
