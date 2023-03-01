After nearly three hours of discussion and public input, the Granada Community Services District last week opted to table its approval of a concept for the proposed community recreation center that would have moved it into the environmental review phase.
The move came after a lengthy discussion between El Granada residents, stakeholders and board members with differing opinions about how the district could, or should, provide child care services in its plans for a new community center. The site currently houses Picasso Preschool.
As an independent special district, GCSD is responsible for managing the district’s sewers, trash, parks and recreation. But under the district’s policy, the inclusion of a child care facility in the proposed new recreation center would compromise the district’s recreation mandate, GCSD President Nancy Marsh said.
“I know that is quite disappointing for the people who depend on child care and preschool for the care of their family and quality of life on the coast,” Marsh said. “We are doing what we can with extending the lease for as long as we can until we get to the point of construction.”
GCSD bought the Picasso property after the owners of the building listed it for sale in 2021 and in September 2022 extended the lease through August 2024. The district bought it with the intent to create a recreation center next to a renovated Burnham Park.
In early 2022 the district formed an ad hoc committee to evaluate whether a preschool or child care facility could be integrated into the new rec center. Last October the committee recommended the district not include licensed child care due to space limitations. The decision sparked concern from some residents who claimed the removal of the school would place a significant burden on local families in need of nearby child care. The district continued the discussion and heard more public input.
In a December 2022 online survey, with 496 responses, approximately 130 people wrote in a request that the center include some sort of child care facility. A licensed child care facility has to have 35 square feet of indoor space and 75 square feet of outdoor space per child, which GCSD staff says is incompatible with plans for the rec center.
Between existing renovation and new construction, the project is estimated to take up just under 6,000 square feet. Zoning regulations would prevent a larger building on the site. That square footage is less than half the size of other San Mateo County rec centers that have child care services the ad hoc committee examined, including the Beresford Recreation and Martin Luther King Community centers (15,000 square feet).
Architect Dawn Merkes presented the conceptual design for the center, which includes two buildings with a community room, activity space, an office and an outdoor courtyard. Marsh noted that a licensed preschool has to have secure outdoor facilities that are not in use by the public when not in session, both of which are not feasible in the design.
“Having done the research, to fit in a viable preschool with a playground would leave us with about 1,000 square feet of space,” Marsh said. “It’s just not reasonable for us to spend millions of dollars of public money only to deliver that, in my view.”
Some residents were in favor of moving forward with the community center sooner rather than later.
“It’s not in the directive of GCSD to have a plan for preschool or child care,” El Granada resident Chris Johnson said. “But it is in their plan to provide recreational services and facilities, and I hope it can move forward without too much delay.”
Other residents were vocal in advocating for keeping child care where it is. Veronika Vostinak, an El Granada resident, urged the district to keep some sort of child care facility, including extending the lease until Piscasso can find another building.
“Child care really is a dire need on the coast,” she said. “And it feels like the impacts of a community services district removing this resource has been seriously discounted.”
Sheridan Matthews also suggested the project needed to be phased for an alternative preschool option to become viable before construction begins.
“I know you see it as it’s not your responsibility to create a licensed child care facility within the scope of the work that you do,” she said to the board. “But you cannot separate yourselves from the fact that you are displacing a preschool here.”
Picasso Preschool owner Candice D'Aquisto said it felt like “big government” was removing a small business despite community outreach to keep it in place.
The board will have further discussions on funding and phasing the project construction. Director Jen Randle, who is new to the board this year, suggested the board prioritize the development of Burnham Park, which would allow public access to the new park sooner and give more “runway” for the preschool to continue for the time being.
“Over the last few weeks, things on the coast that have happened have made it
abundantly clear that there are massive inequities here,” she said. “And I feel like this issue of Pre-K is no different. We need a solution that considers all the families on the coast, not the few that can afford to pay for services for their children.”
At the invitation of Randle, San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller tuned into the meeting and said he was aware of the issue and would work to find a solution to the limited child care access on the coast.
“I need as much runway as you can give me,” he told the board. “We have a lot of work we’re doing on the coast right now.”
Director Jill Grant, who also joined GCSD this year, expressed frustration that the board didn’t fully research a needs assessment for the center, or pursue other options for a licensed daycare, including amending its agreement with the San Mateo Local Agency Formation Commission.
“We are bringing an end to a thriving community resource,” Grant said. “It’s very rare on the coast. And they use the building right now.”
Some board members noted that plans for a rec center have been in the works for several years and could benefit local residents.
“We represent 6,000 people,” Marsh said. “And a lot of them have asked for this asset for the community. And it will be what we make of it.”
