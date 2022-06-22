The Granada Community Services District is scheduled to raise its sewer service charge by 14 percent a year over the next three years to fund millions in maintenance for the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside facilities and an aging pipeline network. Two weeks ago the board held a special meeting to move the process forward, and notices were sent out to residents on June 16.
Last week GCSD’s Board of Directors announced it will hold a second public meeting to review comments and written protests from ratepayers at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 before voting on the proposed rate increase. GCSD President Barbara Dye said it was an important step to support ongoing maintenance for SAM facilities as other revenue streams decreased.
“We’re contributing significantly more as we go forward, and not everything can be done at once,” Dye said.
If the new rates pass, next fiscal year the flat rate for a residential home will go from $48.33 to $55.08 per month, or $661 per year. The 14 percent yearly increase equates to $860 per year by 2024-45. Even with this increase, GCSD rates would still be much lower than most Peninsula sewer districts. Half Moon Bay’s service charge is $1,050 for single-family homes in 2022-23.
Funding for El Granada and SAM’s sewer operations are strained in part because last year the board voted to direct district property tax revenues solely to the Parks and Recreation budget. GCSD’s costs for SAM’s infrastructure maintenance program are projected to average $600,000 per year, which is more than 65 percent of the district’s yearly costs. The total maintenance could be between $2.5 million to $3 million per year for at least the next five years. GCSD staff and commissioners say the district also needs money to replace and fix the aging sewer system to the tune of about $250,000 per year.
The El Granada agency is also concerned about additional revenue going down the drain. The Assessment District will stop refunding money to GCSD it gave during its formation in 1996. That means GCSD will stop getting $300,000 per year beginning fiscal year 2023-24.
Another problem is the possible reduction or elimination of excess Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund, which is distributed to county agencies after minimum state funding for school districts is met. It's averaged roughly $300,000 from Excess ERAF over the past few years.
The move follows other municipalities raising sewer rates, including Half Moon Bay, Burlingame and Daly City. In May 2020, Half Moon Bay updated its sewer service charge for the first time since 2014. Its rates are expected to rise as well, and residential single-family homes are forecasted to see a $1,344 yearly charge in fiscal year 2024-25. Much of that will go to SAM. The city’s payments to SAM have increased by 51 percent over the last four years.
“It’s industry-wide,” Matthew Clark said of rising sewer costs. “This only affects our ratepayers, but it’s happening all over the place.”
Dye noted that SAM doesn’t qualify for another countywide coalition seeking federal grants to fund sewer projects, which would offset costs and lower fees, but Montara Water and Sanitary District did join and apply for two projects. Director David Seaton said SAM and the district needed to figure out a better long-term planning solution, and that having multiple agencies involved only seemed to raise costs.
