▸ Government body: Granada Community Services District Board of Directors
▸ Time and date: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15.
▸ Members present: Barbara Dye, Nancy Marsh, Matthew Clark, Eric Suchomel, David Seaton.
▸ Staff present: Chuck Duffy, Delia Comito, William Parkin.
▸ Disc golf: The proposed disc golf course on undeveloped land owned by the Cabrillo Unified School District between Sonora, Sevilla and Coral Reef avenues has been scrapped. After a year of initially favorable response from the school district, CUSD said it was unwilling to sign a memorandum of understanding with GCSD to build the six-hole course, Director Nancy Marsh said. Marsh noted the county would have required a new vault toilet, which would have added to the costs. Dye noted that after permitting and construction, costs would have run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, far more than the $34,000 contractor-built estimate by the Disc Golf Subcommittee.
▸ Community outreach: The district has contracted with the architecture firm Group 4 to design a new community center at the site of the Picasso Preschool. No designs exist yet, but Group 4 is expected to begin public outreach through kiosks and displays by the end of October.
▸ Picasso lease: The board extended the lease of Picasso Preschool through August 2024. When GSCD bought the property in 2021, the board extended the school’s lease through August 2023, assuming the pace of construction would allow contractors to start building a new community center at the site by then. But the district isn’t moving as fast as it anticipated, and no construction is expected to happen by fall 2023.
“It gives them another year and hopefully gets a few more kids through there,” Duffy said.
▸ Health benefits: The board agreed to add a benefits clause that requires the district to contribute to health insurance and ancillary benefits for employees on unpaid or sick leave for up to three months. Assistant General Manager Delia Comito said this policy is based on the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside Represented Employees MOU and noted that the district has provided $1,400 per month for medical insurance, and the maximum cost of extending it was $4,200. Staff also requested to take off Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021.
▸ Quote of the day: “It’s so disappointing. We have so much land and open space that’s never going to be built on, but yet nobody wants to do anything on it except look at flowers, instead of humans actually using it. It’s got to change soon.” Director David Eaton lamented how the coastal jurisdictions seem to lack recreational facilities compared to other Peninsula cities.
August Howell
