Could be up 14 percent each year until 2025
By August Howell
In order to pay for mounting sewer operations costs and upgrades, the Granada Community Services District is proposing to raise rates by 14 percent for each of the next three years.
Staff say the hike is needed to fund ongoing programs, primarily its share of the Sewer Authority Mid-Coastside operations and capital projects, which comprise more than 65 percent of the district’s annual costs. SAM’s infrastructure maintenance program is projected to cost up to $3 million per year for at least the next five years, and GCSD is contributing around $600,000 per year. Some of the district’s aging sewer systems date back to 1920. Faulty lines need to be repaired, but replacing systems could cost $250,000 per year. GCSD’s General Manager Chuck Duffy said those projects will be bundled into two-year increments to reduce costs.
Last week the district’s Board of Directors held a special meeting to introduce the new service charge. According to state law, the district must mail to each ratepayer details of the proposed new fee structure and outline a public comment process. A minimum of 45 days after the mailing, the district’s board is required to hold a public hearing. That’s currently scheduled for Aug. 4. That’s in line with Proposition 218, or the so-called Right to Vote on Taxes Act approved by voters in 1996 that established process requirements for general and special taxes by districts or local governments.
A key factor in the proposal is that the board decided last year that the district’s property tax revenues would be allocated solely to the Parks and Recreation budget to fund projects like the Burnham Park renovation. This challenged the district's other infrastructure and maintenance obligations, resulting in between $200,000 to $250,000 less for sewers, Duffy said.
Duffy noted that even with this increase, the district’s rates would still be much lower than two-thirds of county sewer districts. For example, the current flat rate per residence is $580 per year or $48.33 per month. The proposed increases would raise the yearly rate to $660 next fiscal year, $755 in 2023-24, and $860 in 2024-25.
The service charge for ratepayers has remained relatively low because the district has been drawing on other revenue sources, notably property tax, Assessment District reimbursement and allocations from the county’s Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund. As SAM expenses have increased, some of these revenue streams are expected to stop or be reduced.
“We're going to be facing some restrictions in that sewer revenue that we have to make up through the sewer service charge,” Duffy said at last month’s board meeting.
The Assessment District is ending its refunding of the money that the GCSD provided for the initial startup back in 1996. That means the district will stop getting approximately $300,000 per year beginning after fiscal year 2022-23.
Another potential issue staff is eyeing is the possible reduction of ERAF refunds. ERAF distributes property taxes to school districts to meet California's minimum funding requirements. After the minimum funding requirement is met, the remaining ERAF revenues are given to the county, which distributes the funding to various municipalities and districts each year. San Mateo County is one of five counties in the state that receives excess ERAF. This refund has given the district about $275,000 on average over the past few years.
There is a discussion among some circles in the state government that the excess ERAF calculation is overcounted in the five counties. Some would like to reduce how much is allocated to special districts like GCSD. A bill proposed in the state Senate in February would require counties with excess ERAF to divert funding to a new affordable state housing program.
“If we lose ERAF, that’s another 10 percent we’re losing, and we’ll have to react accordingly,” Duffy said.
