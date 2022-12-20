▸ Government body: Granada Community Services District
▸ Time and date: 7:30 p.m, Dec. 15
▸ Members present: Barbara Dye, Nancy Marsh, Matthew Clark, Jill Grant, Jen Randle.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Chuck Duffy, Assistant Manager Delia Comito, General Counsel William Parkin.
▸ New officers: The board unanimously voted for Director Nancy Marsh to be the next GCSD president. The board also swore in new directors Jill Grant and Jen Randle. They are replacing directors Eric Suchomel and David Seaton. Fellow directors voted for Randle to serve as vice president.
▸ Park update: Dye provided a lengthy and thorough list of the district’s history of public outreach and milestones to develop the Burnham Strip and community recreation center. The board could approve the final package for the strip and center to be reviewed by San Mateo County by spring 2023 at the earliest. Architects launched an online survey that had received 481 responses as of Thursday. The survey period closed on Saturday. There will be more opportunities for public comment during the review process by other government agencies.
▸ Parks permitting: General Manager Duffy noted that the district has done the preliminary design for the Burnham Strip and community center. GCSD is now planning to include both the park and center design in a collective package to streamline the permitting process. The permits are required for CEQA laws and phasing timelines. “In terms of time and money, this is absolutely the way to do it,” Clark said.
▸ Landscape architecture: The board agreed to pay Kikuchi and Kankel to design and integrate the landscape outside the proposed community center with the Burnham Park renovations. The architects will be paid $44,400 to coordinate maps, build conceptual designs and develop a master plan that will be incorporated into the application for a Coastal Development Permit.
▸ Recology increase: The board held a public hearing to increase Recology’s garbage and recycling collection by 7.3 percent starting in January 2023. In December 2017, GCSD changed its franchise agreement with Recology to extend services for the next 10 years. However, the rate increase approval was valid only through 2022, so the district had to approve another series of increases from 2023 through 2027. Though the increase is calculated with a cost of living adjustment, part of the spike is because Recology’s fuel costs have increased 39.44 percent in 2022, according to staff reports.
▸ SAM alternates: As a member agency of the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside, GCSD has to appoint two directors and two alternates to serve on the SAM Board of Directors. The current board members, Dye and Clark, agreed to stay on the board. Marsh stepped down as the alternate, and Grant and Randle volunteered to fill the first and second alternates, respectively.
▸ Quote of the day: “Sewer fees are different, but everybody pays them. So we should be notifying all residents,” said Director Jill Grant, adding that people in El Granada pay directly or indirectly and the district should post flyers to all El Granada residents, not just GCSD ratepayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.