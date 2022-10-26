▸ Government body: Granada Community Services District
▸ Time and date: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20
▸ Members present: Barbara Dye, Nancy Marsh, Matthew Clark, Eric Suchomel, David Seaton
▸ Staff present: Chuck Duffy, Delia Comito, William Parkin
▸ Pass on preschool: When GCSD bought Picasso Preschool, whose owners decided to sell the building in 2021, the district considered retaining space for a preschool at the new community center. But a site analysis by a board member determined that because of certain criteria for licensed daycare, the district couldn’t include a preschool space for a preschool, such as Picasso, in the building.
But with few early childhood education schools on the Coastside, and long waiting lists at those, several Coastside parents opposed removing the preschool and urged the district to find ways to allow for child care services.
Because GCSD is an unincorporated special district, there are limits to how it can spend taxpayer money. And Director Nancy Marsh noted that when she examined the feasibility of retaining licensed daycare, the per-child spacing requirements for licensed care would take up a “significant amount of space” both in the building and the park. If the district wanted both a school and a new community center, both facilities would be sub-par, she said.
Directors Eric Suchomel, David Seaton and other people at the meeting pushed back, criticizing the district for not considering other options to keep child care services or getting enough public feedback on how the community center could be used. While the GCSD did host initial planning meetings at its center more than a year ago, last week’s meeting was the first at which drawings were shown to the public. Moving forward, the district is expecting to pay for a needs assessment. Directors have also voiced options to study the laws to allow for some kind of hybrid approach, putting services elsewhere on Burnham Strip lands, or even putting the property back on the market.
The meeting was contentious. During a break, someone in Dye’s home apparently issued a profanity toward some preschool proponents and the utterance was picked up by the microphone. That caused some commenters to chide Dye, who apologized for the outburst.
▸ Community center:
Montara resident Dawn Merkes, an architect from Group 4 Architecture, presented the firm’s initial assessments and concept overview for the district’s plan to renovate the building that houses Picasso Preschool into a new community center. She said since August she’s been working on a six-month schedule to develop a schematic design to understand the site’s existing conditions that will help determine the budget. Merkes noted the team was “very sensitive” to rising building costs and plans to utilize the existing building as much as possible. However, the preliminary design is 3,000 square feet. Group 4 is planning on hosting public outreach at some point.
The 3.5 acres of land is in the El Granada Gateway District and is zoned for low-intensity development on the Burnham Strip. The maximum building height is 16 feet. Merkes said designers are planning for a multi-use building of around 6,000 square feet with reception, lobby, catering, meeting and fitness spaces. It’s not clear if the catering space will be a licensed commercial kitchen. Outside the structure, the firm is also designing park restrooms and spaces to be protected from the wind. Tom Conroy, a senior associate at Kikuchi and Kankel Design Group, is working on redesigning the Burnham Strip and collaborating with Group 4 to connect with the community center.
▸ Fun run: The board agreed to pay $500 to sponsor the El Granada Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization’s annual Fun Run on Nov. 3. The PTO is hoping to raise $14,000 for a physical education teacher for kindergarten through third graders, arts and science classes, community building events and teacher stipends.
▸ Quote of the day: “From the very beginning, I was interested in reviewing a hybrid model. It was my understanding we couldn’t legally do it. But let's get our sources, go back and find out.” Barbara Dye explains how GCSD will examine how it could include daycare facilities in El Granada.
a fact check - the parcel being developed for the Community Center is 3/4 acre, not 3.5 acre, which is why it is difficult to fit in a modest Community center (conceptual design has about 5,000 sq ft of space) plus a preschool room with the indoor and outdoor space required for licensure. I said that the licensure erquiremetns would take up significant space in the Community Center parcel, resulting in an inadequate preschool (it would have only about 1/3 the capacity of the current stand-alone preschool) and an inadequate Community Center, based on prior public input regarding community center interests and preferences. However, this was an informational meeting and no firm decisions made - we are continuing to benchmark other community centers, particularly small centers that offer preschool. The reference to 3.5 acres may have come from another comment I made - I benchmarked the Highlands Rec Center, which has a preschool about the same size as Picasso, but it sits separated from the Rec Center on a 3.5 acre parcel, so there is plenty of room for both in that space.
