Government body: Granada Community Services District

 ▸ Time and date: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20

a fact check - the parcel being developed for the Community Center is 3/4 acre, not 3.5 acre, which is why it is difficult to fit in a modest Community center (conceptual design has about 5,000 sq ft of space) plus a preschool room with the indoor and outdoor space required for licensure. I said that the licensure erquiremetns would take up significant space in the Community Center parcel, resulting in an inadequate preschool (it would have only about 1/3 the capacity of the current stand-alone preschool) and an inadequate Community Center, based on prior public input regarding community center interests and preferences. However, this was an informational meeting and no firm decisions made - we are continuing to benchmark other community centers, particularly small centers that offer preschool. The reference to 3.5 acres may have come from another comment I made - I benchmarked the Highlands Rec Center, which has a preschool about the same size as Picasso, but it sits separated from the Rec Center on a 3.5 acre parcel, so there is plenty of room for both in that space.

