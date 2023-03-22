The Granada Community Services District

The Granada Community Services District has extended the lease for Picasso Preschool again. The move will not ease the long-term need for more child care in the area.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

After growing concerns from Coastside parents about the Granada Community Services District’s decision to exclude a licensed preschool in its new recreation center, the board decided to extend Picasso Preschool’s lease for another two years. 

In September 2022, GCSD extended Picasso’s lease through August 2024. Now, as the district and designers are nearing the permitting state of the new planned recreation center and updates to Burnham Park, the board last week extended Picasso Preschool’s lease again through May 2025.  

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

Barbara Dye

Here is the full text of my statement at the meeting:

Tonight I am prepared to vote to move forward with the recreation center design from Group 4 as our project description for CEQA review, without provision for licensed daycare. This is not an easy vote, and I want to acknowledge that there are families adversely affected by this decision. It has been a challenge to balance the needs of those families against the needs of the 6,000 residents of the Granada Community Services District. Before we take this vote, I want to make the following points:

It was only after months of failed negotiations between the preschool business owner and potential preschool operators that GCSD moved forward with purchasing the building for use by the community. I understand that there is a real need for licensed daycare on the Coastside and I hope that together the community can come up with a solution, working with the County and other resources. We have continued the preschool lease while the project is under review to allow families time to find other alternatives.

GCSD purchased the building to develop a community recreation center, to meet the goals identified in the many years of outreach we have done to involve our residents in fulfilling the vision of those who worked so hard to convert the Sanitary District to a Community Services District. Those who are interested can see a timeline of the work that has been done on our website. I am proud of the efforts we’ve made to consult with our community regarding the options for the project and the thoughtful way we have proceeded.

One factor important to me that has not been mentioned enough is that this building will be a recreation center right on the park property. A park-based community center will provide additional security for the park, and staff will be available to manage the programs and deal with any issues. The building will also serve as an emergency support center, something we’ve needed badly in recent years. Community members will be able to sign up for classes or reserve a room and then come together as a community to take those classes or hold meetings, all in one place. It will become the heart of our community and a community hub.

Finally, I make this decision while thinking about the 6,000 people who live in the GCSD area. I want to have a recreation center that will benefit the largest number of people possible. I want to see exercise classes in one room while bridge games are going on in the other, oil painting in one with first aid classes in the other. An infant play group in one room while there’s a book club meeting in the other, homework help in one, with citizenship classes in the other.

If we as a board vote yes to approve the plan, the community center design will be integrated into the park plan, which will then be submitted to the County for review and approval. That process will allow further public comment and input from the community. I hope that the feedback will be constructive and courteous.

In conclusion, I recognize that this will disappoint some people. I’m sorry about that. As board members we are volunteers, charged with using our best judgment to serve this community -- all the residents, old, young, and in between. I take this vote seriously and tonight I am voting yes to move forward with the community center design.

