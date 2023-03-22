After growing concerns from Coastside parents about the Granada Community Services District’s decision to exclude a licensed preschool in its new recreation center, the board decided to extend Picasso Preschool’s lease for another two years.
In September 2022, GCSD extended Picasso’s lease through August 2024. Now, as the district and designers are nearing the permitting state of the new planned recreation center and updates to Burnham Park, the board last week extended Picasso Preschool’s lease again through May 2025.
The center could have some preschool curriculum activities, but the district says it can’t meet the requirements for a licensed child care facility due to several constraints, including space requirements, zoning and costs. Ultimately, building and providing child care services is not within the district’s charter, GCSD President Nancy Marsh said.
"We recognize the eventual closure of the existing preschool on the property will reduce the already scarce availability of full-time preschool and licensed childcare capacity on the Midcoast," Marsh said.
The board also approved architects to combine the latest schematic design of the recreation center with the Burnham Park plan as a single project description to be reviewed by San Mateo County under the California Environmental Quality Act. That concept does not include plans for a licensed daycare.
“I understand that there is a real need for licensed daycare on the Coastside, and I hope that together the community can come up with a solution working with the county and other resources,” said Director Barbara Dye, who hoped the recreation center could become a community and emergency resources hub.
The board hopes that Picasso Preschool owner
Candise D'Acquisto can find another property to house the school, but zoning
and outdoor space requirements make finding one difficult.
“Zoning makes it almost impossible,” said D'Acquisto, who has been with Picasso for 22 years. “We need parking spaces, outdoor spaces. Right now, there just isn’t any location. Any time I find something that could work, it doesn’t work for licensing.”
Last month San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller told the GCSD board he wanted to address the lack of child care on the coast and asked the district to give him as much “runway” as possible to find solutions.
In two years' time, the district hopes to be ready to construct both projects, but it will consider phasing construction to allow flexibility for the preschool.
“I'm willing to go through May 2025, but no longer,” Director Matthew Clark said. “This will be 10 ½ years since the district got parks and rec authority, and we need to show some progress.”
(1) comment
Here is the full text of my statement at the meeting:
Tonight I am prepared to vote to move forward with the recreation center design from Group 4 as our project description for CEQA review, without provision for licensed daycare. This is not an easy vote, and I want to acknowledge that there are families adversely affected by this decision. It has been a challenge to balance the needs of those families against the needs of the 6,000 residents of the Granada Community Services District. Before we take this vote, I want to make the following points:
It was only after months of failed negotiations between the preschool business owner and potential preschool operators that GCSD moved forward with purchasing the building for use by the community. I understand that there is a real need for licensed daycare on the Coastside and I hope that together the community can come up with a solution, working with the County and other resources. We have continued the preschool lease while the project is under review to allow families time to find other alternatives.
GCSD purchased the building to develop a community recreation center, to meet the goals identified in the many years of outreach we have done to involve our residents in fulfilling the vision of those who worked so hard to convert the Sanitary District to a Community Services District. Those who are interested can see a timeline of the work that has been done on our website. I am proud of the efforts we’ve made to consult with our community regarding the options for the project and the thoughtful way we have proceeded.
One factor important to me that has not been mentioned enough is that this building will be a recreation center right on the park property. A park-based community center will provide additional security for the park, and staff will be available to manage the programs and deal with any issues. The building will also serve as an emergency support center, something we’ve needed badly in recent years. Community members will be able to sign up for classes or reserve a room and then come together as a community to take those classes or hold meetings, all in one place. It will become the heart of our community and a community hub.
Finally, I make this decision while thinking about the 6,000 people who live in the GCSD area. I want to have a recreation center that will benefit the largest number of people possible. I want to see exercise classes in one room while bridge games are going on in the other, oil painting in one with first aid classes in the other. An infant play group in one room while there’s a book club meeting in the other, homework help in one, with citizenship classes in the other.
If we as a board vote yes to approve the plan, the community center design will be integrated into the park plan, which will then be submitted to the County for review and approval. That process will allow further public comment and input from the community. I hope that the feedback will be constructive and courteous.
In conclusion, I recognize that this will disappoint some people. I’m sorry about that. As board members we are volunteers, charged with using our best judgment to serve this community -- all the residents, old, young, and in between. I take this vote seriously and tonight I am voting yes to move forward with the community center design.
