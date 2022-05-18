Quarry Park in El Granada understandably gets a lot of attention for its extensive network of scenic trails and views. Now, another entertainment alternative is being proposed in the form of 12 metal baskets.
Several residents and members of the Granada Community Services District are examining the potential of a free disc golf course at El Granada’s “Sonora Strip,” a parcel of undeveloped land owned by the Cabrillo Unified School District between Sonora and Sevilla avenues.
Planners say there would be 12 total baskets, six for an advanced course and six for a beginner course. Each “hole” will have a tee box and tee sign. The preliminary design identifies two locations for off-street parking and waste and recycling bins. Construction would include minimal vegetation trimming, as the course uses most of the existing terrain, trees and shrubs as features.
At last month’s GCSD meeting, the board heard from the Parks Advisory Committee's newly formed Disc Golf Subcommittee. The board seemed favorable to the idea and requested the subcommittee go forward with a more robust public outreach plan.
The property is considered surplus and CUSD wants to keep its options open for building teacher housing. So far, GCSD board members and staff say the school district is willing to advance the project as it has minimal impact on the land.
The subcommittee said the course isn’t designed to draw large numbers of disc golf enthusiasts like San Francisco’s is. Members estimated that the course could get between 15 to 35 players per weekend day. The project does need a county permit.
