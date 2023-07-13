Remembering a friend

Friends and family gathered at Wavecrest on Wednesday night to pay tribute to the late Ric Lohman.

The sun started to peek through a thick fog on Wednesday evening as friends, family, colleagues and members of the community gathered on the bluffs of Wavecrest Open Space to celebrate the life of Richard (Ric) Lohman, who passed away in January following an illness. For those in attendance it was almost as if Lohman himself were there.

“I can’t see Ric, but I can tell he’s still at it,” one friend said. “He always had a way of bringing people together, and he brought people together tonight.”

