The sun started to peek through a thick fog on Wednesday evening as friends, family, colleagues and members of the community gathered on the bluffs of Wavecrest Open Space to celebrate the life of Richard (Ric) Lohman, who passed away in January following an illness. For those in attendance it was almost as if Lohman himself were there.
“I can’t see Ric, but I can tell he’s still at it,” one friend said. “He always had a way of bringing people together, and he brought people together tonight.”
More than 40 people came out to toast to Lohman and to gather and share stories. They included his family, wife Barbara Lohman and his three children and six grandchildren, as well as former colleagues on the myriad local public service organizations he served. There were also old camping buddies and those who enjoyed his home brewed beer. Everyone in attendance had something to say about Lohman and the impact he had on their lives and on the local community.
In the more than 30 years that he played a part in Coastside affairs he accomplished much, but the people gathered reminisced most about his kind heart, his good sense of humor and wit.
“If we had 10 or 20 more of him in this world, it’d be a much better place,” said one.
Some simply toasted to how good natured and funny Lohman was and others shared their favorite stories. His brother laughed as he recalled the time Lohman convinced him the weekend of his wedding to complete a team triathlon Iron Man race, and said he was both the smartest and the best dancer of the three brothers. A former board member who served with Lohman remembers waiting on him for an important meeting, only for him to arrive 30 minutes late and say “I couldn’t find my keys, so I had to run here.”
Lohman served on the Midcoast Community Council, the Granada Community Services District board, the Montara Water and Sanitary District board, Sewer Authority Mid-coastside board, Local Agency Formation Commission and the California State Parks Association board, and is remembered for his dedication to protect the environment and support the community.
Lohman was also an avid outdoorsman, and ran many marathons and triathlons including the 100th Boston Marathon and the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon. He also shared many camping trips over the years with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Coastside Land Trust, an organization Lohman was passionate about. To donate visit coastsidelandtrust.org.
