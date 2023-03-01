A full house of people braved wind and rain on Thursday night to discuss the housing crisis on the coast, with a particular focus on the needs of the area’s farmworkers.

This session, one of a series of Brews and Views talks that highlight issues of concern to the Coastside, brought together politics and advocacy, nonprofit efforts and business approaches. 

Steve Hyman

If Mayor Jimenez see change happening, I'd be curious to know what that is.

Is there going to be a voter initiative rescinding the Measure A growth law? If not nothing will change.

Is the City going to reduce permit fees?

Is the City going to put a time limit on the permitting approval process so applicants don't spend YEARS in limbo driving up project costs?

And most importantly, is the public and the different groups here go from anti-growth to pro-growth?

My guess is that the answer to all these questions is a resounding NO!

And if that's the case, what's going to change?

wavestorm

Build more housing, regulate who will own that housing and don't let the NIMBYs and Realtors cry too loud!

