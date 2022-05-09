Updated 4:45 p.m.: A gas main break in El Granada on Monday afternoon closed roads and caused authorities to evacuate 17 homes and issue a shelter in place order. Authorities originally expected the problem to linger into the night, but at 4:40 p.m. sent an alert that the roads were opened and the leak sealed.
The break was reported shortly after 2 p.m. and was near the intersection of Valencia and Paloma avenues. An hour later there were still six CalFire units on scene and residents reported the odor of gas in the air.
Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said construction crews working on a house ruptured a gas main, and occupants of nearly homes were told to leave by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
An SMC Alert sent to 35 residents advised them to shelter in place in the following locations: Paloma Avenue between Sonora Avenue and Avenue Balboa; Valencia Avenue between Carmel and Almeria avenues; and Montecito Avenue between Avenue Balboa and Valencia Avenue. Those streets are also closed to traffic.
PG&E crews were on the scene by 4 p.m. Juliette said fire crews were hopeful people could return to their homes soon, but Montecito Avenue was expected to be closed until 8 p.m. An alert sent at 4:45 p.m. read "The gas main break has been sealed and the streets of El Granada are open for traffic."
— from staff reports
