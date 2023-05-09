The Mavericks Community Foundation is planning a fundraiser to replenish the Coastside Victims Fund established in partnership with the San Mateo Credit Union in the wake of the mass shootings of Jan. 23.
The event is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 18 at the credit union office, 320 Convention Way, in Redwood City. The $50 ticket includes drinks, appetizers, live music and a silent auction. Former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier is scheduled to speak as well as San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, and Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, founder of Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, a Half Moon Bay nonprofit that has been at the forefront of victims’ recovery efforts. To purchase tickets, visit maverickscommunityfoundation.org/victimsfund.
The Coastside Victims Fund provides grants to individuals regardless of citizenship status, and there are no income requirements or lengthy eligibility applications. There are no restrictions on how the funds can be used, which allows recipients to cope and manage their needs as they see fit. The organizations say 100 percent of donations will benefit shooting victims and their families.
The fund has raised about $160,000 to date and includes contributions from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the California Wellness Foundation along with a number of private donations. Mavericks Community Foundation and San Mateo Credit Union both seeded the fund with $10,000 each. There is a fund oversight committee spearheaded by Suzanne Knowlton, vice president of marketing and community relations for the credit union’s community foundation.
