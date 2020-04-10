After helping organize efforts to sew masks for health care workers, Half Moon Bay resident Bruce Jones has turned his efforts to 3D-printing ventilator splitters that could potentially allow hospitals to use one ventilator for two patients at once.
The idea sounds unbelievable to him, too. He is one of many Coastsiders getting creative with new ways to donate their efforts to the COVID-19 relief effort.
Jones said it all started with the 3D printers at the Half Moon Bay Library, which sparked his 6-year-old son’s interest in the technology. So the Jones family got him a small Toybox printer for his birthday. The machine is designed to make plastic toys, but while looking for new ideas for toys to print, they stumbled upon a design for the Y-shaped splitters.
Soon, Jones asked to borrow the machine from his son and began cranking out the pieces — each one takes around two hours to make and costs around $5 in materials. Jones joined a Facebook group of people from across the country doing the same thing, sharing designs and measurements and helping one another troubleshoot their machines. The group has made 450 of the splitters so far, and is sending them to hospitals that will accept them.
Most recently, that includes Seton Medical Center in Daly City. Jones said after he sent a few of the splitters with a face mask delivery, the hospital reached out to him. Seton President Tony Armada said he requested some of the pieces to see if they would work for the hospital.
After testing the first splitters this week, Armada said they do work on some types of machines that create air pressure high enough that it can be evenly divided between two patients. The pieces are single use and would need to be paired with a viral air filter to prevent cross-contamination. He requested 60 of them to keep at the hospital in case they are needed.
But Armada was clear that using one ventilator for two patients is a last resort. If anything were to happen to the ventilator, two patients would be at risk instead of one.
“Ventilators weren't meant to be split, but in these times, we’re trying to seek out all different alternatives and options,” Armada said. “If we have to do that, we at least identified which ventilators can handle a ventilator splitter.”
With the 60 splitters and several anesthesia machines converted into ventilators, Armada said the hospital has more than enough ventilation equipment for now. Jones said Kaiser Permanente in the South Bay has also requested 70 of the splitters. He said the Facebook group is looking for people with more industrial-sized printers to help speed up the process and send the pieces to hospitals nationwide.
Jones said none of the group members know much about ventilators or hospital equipment, but quickly realized what they had to offer: an emergency option for hospitals working against the odds.
“I just bought this thing to show my kids how 3D printing works, and now I’m making these potentially life saving devices,” Jones said.
