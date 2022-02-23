The forecast for the Bay Area this week just keeps getting colder.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch in effect through Friday for the North Bay, Salinas Valley and San Benito County. Forecasters said these areas face possible sub-freezing temperatures that could kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The coldest night is expected Thursday into Friday morning, when the entire Bay Area will likely see freezing temperatures.
