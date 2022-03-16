It’s been a long time since the Friends of the Half Moon Bay Library held a book sale, postponed due to COVID-19. On Saturday, readers gathered at the Correas Street landmark to celebrate one more sign that old pastimes are returning to the coast.
“It’s great to see people in person and share our love of books,” said Deb Kessler, vice president of Friends and director of membership for Friends. It was the first time very excited Friends volunteers and book sale patrons have come together for a book sale since November 2019.
“This is the first of any size,” said Kessler, “We are out of the routine. We used to do one, once a month. We were getting good attendance. We haven’t taken any book donations. We are happy to have a good day and the income will be greatly appreciated.”
The Friends usually make several hundred dollars on the book sales.
“It will be great to fund various things for the library,” Kessler said. “It will let us open up for donations again. We have lots of volunteers.”
The Friends are fundraising for more furniture and umbrellas on the patio of the library to make that space viable all year-round, Kessler said. To help fund the improvements, readers crowded around tables piled with books including large picture books about cities around the world and travel, children’s books, detective stories, current events and history to name just a few.
Customers seemed thrilled.
“I love the library. It’s wonderful to have so many people here,” said Lois Murdoch, who found a book to take home.
“I’m happy to be welcoming the community back,” said Friends volunteer Michi Garrison.
The Williams family packed up lots for grandson TJ, a Hatch second-grader who comes to the library a lot with his family. “We are happy to get a lot of books, said Linda Williams.
“I am looking for peace and tranquility and trying to find it in books,” said Efie Luzone. “I read a lot. I love supporting the library.”
“I like it very much,” said Valerie Powell, a volunteer. “This is another piece of normal.”
