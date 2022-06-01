Half Moon Bay has multiple projects in various stages working to create a continuous multiuse trail on the east side of Highway 1 to the northern city limits. As part of the application process for a half-mile-long stretch of development from Spindrift to Ruisseau Francais avenues, the city and state will examine multiple possibilities to upgrade the intersection at Ruisseau Francais and Highway 1, including installing a roundabout.
The city is currently seeking state grants to fund two roadway projects, the Ruisseau Francais/Highway 1 Improvements, which involve crossing Frenchmans Creek, and the southbound Eastside Parallel Trail from Higgins Canyon Road to Moonridge. It’s applying through the Active Transportation Program Grant Cycle 6, a statewide initiative started in 2013 by the California Transportation Commission to encourage active modes of transportation like walking and biking. The Active Transportation Program provides around $650 million available for statewide upgrades, and some individual grants can be as large as $10 million.
The city is diversifying its applications by submitting them in two types, an infrastructure application for the upgrades at Spindrift to Ruisseau Francais avenues, and a planning application for the Eastside Parallel Trail. Applications are due June 15, and the city should know by December if the state approves the grant. If it's rejected, the projects will go to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which will decide in February, Associate Engineer Denice Hutten said.
Last month the city of Half Moon Bay Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee heard from city engineers about including intersection upgrades in its project application. If the city gets funding, it will kickstart the environmental review and analysis of three alternatives, including a roundabout. Because designs haven’t been finalized, it's hard to determine exact costs, but the city said the ballpark would be between $3 million and $5 million.
The idea behind roundabouts is that vehicles have to slow down, thus reducing the risk of collisions, while still mitigating some traffic congestion and even reducing greenhouse gas emissions as vehicles cue on the highway. Hutten noted that the Ruisseau Francais and Highway 1 intersection is defined as “nonstandard” by Caltrans because it’s very narrow with only three lanes that cause traffic congestion. The state agency’s standard calls for four lanes, including turn lanes, and shoulders. The reason for the price range is because Caltrans will need to analyze the alternatives and may require changes to meet bike and pedestrian safety requirements.
City Engineer Maziar Bozorginia said the city felt confident the location would be a suitable intersection for a roundabout. Bozorginia noted that historically San Mateo County doesn’t score well on the Active Transportation Program. In last year’s cycle, no county project received state funding through the state program. Still, city planners were hopeful both this intersection work and the Eastside Parallel Trail would score high in terms of addressing safety and underserved communities, notably for Moonridge with the later project.
It’s not yet clear how pedestrians and bikes could cross the highway, though some roundabouts have crossing lanes and yield signs for pedestrians. Public Works Director John Doughty said the city would explore possibilities, but as the city builds out the multiuse trail and crossings elsewhere, bicyclists and walkers may not need to cross the intersection as frequently once all trails are developed. The intersection serves as a key access point connecting to the Naomi Patridge Trail.
