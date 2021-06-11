The Half Moon Bay Ol’ Fashioned Fourth of July parade is back on this year, organizers announced on Friday.
After calling off the parade in late May, the committee reversed the decision this week, citing improving health conditions and loosening pandemic restrictions in a press release.
“We have the support of city officials and feel the time is right to bring back the parade for the Coastside community,” Cameron Palmer, co-chairman of the Fourth of July Parade Committee, wrote in the release.
This year’s 50th anniversary parade, set for 12 p.m. in downtown Half Moon Bay, will be expanded to include live music from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a stage located at Main and Kelly Streets. Food and drink vendors will be set up downtown, and the Half Moon Bay Lions Club will host its annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast in the City Hall parking lot from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The parade and celebration will be free and open to the public, including pets. This year, there will be no judging of parade entries or awarding of ribbons, according to the release. Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival founding member and longtime local business owner Bev Ashcraft will serve as grand marshal. Organizers wrote in the release that the festivities will comply with all county and state health guidelines.
“With the improving COVID conditions, rising vaccination rates and easing of restrictions, we have left no stone unturned in our due diligence with our planning to ensure everyone's health and safety to the fullest extent possible,” Palmer wrote.
