Updated 5:43 p.m.: Two days after a major storm system drenched the Bay Area, a vehicle plunged off southbound Highway 1 just south of the Devil’s Slide tunnels on Monday morning, authorities said. 

A white Tesla with four occupants, two minors and two adults, went down nearly 250 feet over the cliff around 10:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire. All four victims were initially reported to be in critical condition, according to Cal Fire San Mateo County-Santa Cruz Unit. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

