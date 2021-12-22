A former Half Moon Bay police chief has been named to a top position in state law enforcement.
Don O’Keefe has been appointed chief of law enforcement for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. The office helps coordinate mutual aid agreements between the state’s 58 county sheriff departments, myriad police and university law enforcement agencies and acts as a liaison with federal and other state agencies. O’Keefe will also lead coordination efforts at disaster scenes across the state.
O’Keefe, 65, was chief of the now-defunct Half Moon Bay Police Department from 2007 to 2010. Before that he had a variety of positions within the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He lives in Redwood City.
— from staff reports
