The owner of a hemp farm on the coast has been sentenced to 364 days in jail as well as restitution after pleading no contest to two counts of grand theft of labor, failure to pay taxes and failure to maintain workers’ compensation insurance.
David Wayne Jenkins, doing business in 2019 and 2020 as Castle Management, withheld taxes from some of as many as 40 employees but did not register with the Employment Development Department for payment. Eventually, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a release, he stopped paying employees of the Half Moon Bay hemp farm entirely. On Jan. 28, 2021, the State Labor Commissioner issued a stop work order.
Jenkins will serve his sentence concurrent to a separate two-year prison term for another case. He has already paid $127,945 to 31 former employees in restitution for unpaid wages and another $31,000 in unpaid taxes. He was ordered to pay another $55,761 to an insurance carrier on Monday along with other claims.
The district attorney specifically thanked Coastside Hope Executive Director Judith Guerrero for bringing the case to his attention and for her help assisting the former employees who went unpaid.
(3) comments
Cleaning up the dregs of the industry. Thank you, Wagstaffe for keeping up the regulatory aspects of the legal markets. Kook's don't belong in the regulated environment; blacklight industry is more their speed.....
[rolleyes]
Crooks in the pot business? Whod'a thunk...
“ I'm shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here!” — Captain Renault
